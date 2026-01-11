Dar Global and Trump Organisation launch luxury project in Riyadh’s Diriyah

London-listed property developer Dar Global ​will launch a Trump-branded ​luxury project in Riyadh amid higher demand for property in the Arab world’s largest economy, the company said on Sunday.

Spread across 2.6 million square metres will be the Trump International Golf Club in Wadi Safar, the master plan being developed by Diriyah Company, developer Dar Global said.

The site will be home to a gated community featuring a Trump-branded championship golf course, a luxury Trump hotel and premium residences.

The destination will deliver a global standard of luxury living, said Eric Trump, US President Donald Trump's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation.

The move marks the Trump Organisation’s first venture in the Diriyah project, which involves turning Saudi Arabia's historic district into a tourism centre.

Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, the $63.2 billion Diriyah project will span 14 square kilometres and have 42 hotels, more than 100 restaurants, nine museums and more than 30,000 homes when it is completed in 2030.

Dar Global and the Trump Organisation will also announce a mixed-use development in Jeddah called Trump Plaza on Monday.

Trump Plaza Jeddah along the King Abdulaziz Road will include premium residences, serviced apartments, Grade-A office space and town houses, the developer said in September.

The new tower is the second Trump branded development launched by Dar Global in Saudi Arabia after unveiling Trump Tower Jeddah in 2024.

The collective value of both the projects will be $10 billion, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The projects are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy away from oil, with the aim of attracting direct foreign investment, chief executive Ziad El Chaar told Reuters.

Dar Global is also building new projects in partnership with The Trump Organisation in Oman, the UAE and Qatar.

The launch of the new development comes as Saudi Arabia’s property sector continues to perform strongly amid new reforms to support its development.

Saudi Arabia has opened up its real estate sector to foreign investors, allowing residency through property for purchases priced at more than $1 million.

The kingdom also updated its rules to allow foreigners to buy property in specific zones in Riyadh and Jeddah, with “special requirements” for home ownership in Makkah and Madinah.

US President Donald Trump's conglomerate and Dar Global are also planning to build a new luxury resort in the Maldives and the development will be tokenised, Dar Global said in November.

Trump International Hotel Maldives – worth a reported $300 million – will be the first Trump-branded property in the South Asian country.