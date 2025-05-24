Ready-unit sales boost Abu Dhabi property market activity in April

Abu Dhabi's off-plan sales in April were up 75 per cent month-on-month to Dh804 million, driven by a pick-up in activity in Saadiyat Island and Al Jubail Island, EFG Hermes said. AFP

