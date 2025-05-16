Residential streets in Marchmont, Edinburgh, the UK city that is attracting the most inquiries from potential house-buyers in the US, Rightmove says. Getty Images
Residential streets in Marchmont, Edinburgh, the UK city that is attracting the most inquiries from potential house-buyers in the US, Rightmove says. Getty Images

Business

Property

Edinburgh a hotspot for Americans looking to UK after 'Trump effect'

Property investment opportunities may lie outside London for wealthy looking to make most of tariff changes

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

May 16, 2025