French carmaker Bugatti has partnered with Binghatti Properties to develop Bugatti Residences in Dubai. Photo: Bugatti Residences
French carmaker Bugatti has partnered with Binghatti Properties to develop Bugatti Residences in Dubai. Photo: Bugatti Residences

Business

Property

Football star Neymar Jr buys $54m penthouse in Dubai

Located in Business Bay, the development offers various customised features and a French Riviera-inspired private beach

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 18, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money