Property speculation 'remains within desirable limits of 20%', says Dubai Land Department

Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/06/22/ultra-wealthy-snap-up-dubais-luxury-properties-seeking-better-value-for-money/" target="_blank">real estate sector is booming</a> and has been attracting a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/05/22/worlds-ultra-rich-to-spend-44bn-to-buy-property-in-dubai/" target="_blank">growing amount of investment</a>, but “property speculation remains within desirable limits”, the Dubai Land Department has said. The emirate's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/09/29/who-does-dubais-affordable-property-cater-to/" target="_blank">real estate market </a>recorded about 163,000 transactions valued at more than Dh544 billion ($148 billion) in the first nine months of this year, the Dubai Media Office cited the Dubai Land Department as saying on Tuesday. Real estate investments also exceeded Dh376 billion during this period, “driven by advanced infrastructure and a strong regulatory framework”, the DLD said. “While the sector continues to achieve record growth, property speculation remains within desirable limits, not exceeding 20 per cent, reflecting stability and sustainability in investment trends.” The details were revealed as the emirate works towards goals set under its Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which seeks to double the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s gross domestic product to about Dh73 billion by 2033. The strategy, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/01/sheikh-hamdan-sets-out-dubai-action-plan-to-transform-education-transport-and-real-estate/" target="_blank">unveiled earlier this month</a>, also aims to raise real estate transactions by 70 per cent to Dh1 trillion by 2033, increase home ownership rates to 33 per cent and expand the value of Dubai’s real estate portfolios to Dh20 billion. It will include the introduction of a series of programmes by 2033 to raise the quality of developments, enhance transparency and leverage data for better market forecasting. Increasing transparency and showcasing high-value real estate assets to attract significant international investment, particularly from emerging markets, remains a focal point, Marwan bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Land Department, said. They are also reinforcing the support infrastructure for the sector and the use of technology, including artificial intelligence and data centralisation to support investors and end users. Such initiatives, alongside investment reforms and supportive regulations for businesses, are enhancing Dubai's real estate market, S&P Global Ratings said in a report this week. Factors including the rising population, visa reforms such as the golden visa, and high rents, are also pushing people to buy property. So far, the escalation of geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East has had no significant effects on Dubai's residential real estate market, S&P said. “Dubai's dynamic economic environment, its reputation as a safe haven, and the low tax regime sustain the emirate's attractiveness for global investors.” In the third quarter, the value of residential transactions increased 32.5 per cent annually and 19.5 per cent quarterly to Dh139.8 billion, “reporting its highest record-breaking level”, EFG Hermes said in a report last week. Primary sales grew 30 per cent year on year, with developers launching more new projects. Off-plan sales activity was up 30 per cent annually and 27 per cent quarter-on-quarter, it said. According to data from Reidin, off-plan sales amounted to $34.3 billion in the first half of this year, and are on track to exceed $58.3 billion for last year. Property prices, which have risen sharply in recent years, will remain stable over the next 18 months and could decline afterwards due to increasing supply, according to S&P. “A potential increase in supply could saturate the unfulfilled demand, and lead to lower prices and rents,” the report said. In the third quarter, average selling prices rose 3 per cent on a quarterly basis to an average of Dh2,080/square feet, EFG Hermes said. The market expects residential supply stock will increase by about 182,000 units over 2025-2026, given that the large number of properties that were pre-sold over 2022-2023 will be delivered, S&P said. This is significantly higher than the average of 40,000 units delivered per year over 2019-2023. So far though, deliveries this year have not kept pace with those last year, S&P said. “Significant delays in delivery, which are not uncommon for the industry – often due to construction capacity constraints – could tighten the market and support upwards price trends, at least over the short term. Yet we expect the residential real estate market will balance out by 2026 at the latest,” it added.