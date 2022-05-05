Union Properties' shareholders approve restructuring of operations and business continuity

Shareholders of Union Properties voted to continue the company's operations and approved a revised turnaround strategy at its annual general meeting as the Dubai developer struggles to stem losses.

The company's turnaround strategy aims to tap into its existing real estate portfolio and adjacent services subsidiaries to capitalise on the current momentum in the Dubai property market, the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), where its shares are traded.

Union Properties aims to return to profitability "by optimising its cost base and restructuring its debt", the statement added.

“The AGM marks a significant step towards resolving the company’s legacy issues and progressing with the company’s rejuvenation, as shareholders endorse our new turnaround strategy and affirm their support for legal action against the previous board and management," said Amer Khansaheb, board member and managing director of Union Properties.