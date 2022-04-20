Dubai and Abu Dhabi property markets to receive 'influx of buyers' from new UAE visa rules

The expected overhaul of the UAE visa residency system will “hugely benefit” the country's real estate market and bring a “significant influx in buyers”, brokers said.

The changes, set to come into effect by September, include parents being able to sponsor their male children until the age of 25, allowing them to remain in the UAE after school and university.

Skilled professionals on salaries of Dh30,000 ($8,100) a month or more will find it easier to gain a Golden Visa, while real estate investors can obtain Golden Residence when purchasing a property worth no less than Dh2 million. Investors can also obtain Golden Residence when buying one or more off-plan properties of no less than Dh2m from approved local property companies.

The UAE Government Media Office announced the changes, approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday.

The visa residency changes are set to provide further impetus to Dubai's property market, which along with the wider UAE economy, has bounced back strongly from the coronavirus-induced slowdown. The value of property deals in Dubai more than doubled last year and broke a 12-year record in terms of volumes, Property Finder said.

“Changes in residency requirements in Dubai have had a significant positive impact on the real estate market in the last two years,” Andrew Cummings​, Partner – Head of Prime Residential, Middle East at Knight Frank, told The National.

“[Monday's] announcement is a further step in opening up Dubai to foreign investors and will likely lead to a significant influx in buyers, bolstering an already active market.

“The changes to enable off-plan investors to also gain residency will have the biggest impact, and we are likely to see a increasing demand for off-plan properties, with buyers no longer being restricted to having to have a title deed of a ready property in hand.

“Whether or not this will lead to downward pressure on the resale market is more uncertain, with demand in this area predominantly being driven by end users rather than investors.”

Previous rules stipulated that parents could sponsor male children up to the age of 18, making it difficult for families to stay together in the same place once their male children had completed their education. A parent can sponsor an unmarried daughter indefinitely.

The changes encourage buyers to take a longer-term approach with a view to setting down roots in the UAE and enjoying the lifestyle.

“We have been speaking quite exclusively to C-suite level clients from around the world who are considering Dubai as a long-term residence rather than just a business or investment destination,” said Mark Castley, chief operating officer at LuxuryProperty.com.

“Our conversations often revolve around the idea that these executives want to set up their families in Dubai and have a plan that involves staying in the city indefinitely – with a view to eventually retiring here and watching their kids grow up in an environment that is buzzing with energy while providing tremendous levels of personal safety.

“This is, I believe, an excellent way to show the country's commitment to growth and diver