UAE public prosecutor investigates Union Properties executives for financial irregularities

The UAE markets regulator Securities and Commodities Authority filed claims of financial irregularities against the real estate developers' executives

Oct 24, 2021

The UAE's federal public prosecutor is investigating claims of financial irregularities by executives at Dubai-based Union Properties, according to the state-run news agency Wam.

The claims against the real estate developer's executives were filed by the Securities and Commodities Authority, the UAE's markets regulator, Wam reported on Sunday.

These claims included the sale of property assets below their real value and attempting to conceal the name of the sale beneficiary through the use of forged documents, it said.

More to follow...

