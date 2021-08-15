Union Properties returns to profit on higher revenue

Dubai developer reported a 19% increase in revenue in the second quarter

Fareed Rahman
Aug 15, 2021

Dubai based developer Union Properties returned to a profit in the second quarter on the back of higher revenue as the UAE’s property market continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit in the three month period to the end of June was Dh26.8 million ($8,8m) compared with a Dh38.5m loss in the year earlier quarter, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded. Revenue in the quarter increased 19 per cent to 99 million from the same period a year earlier. The company also posted a Dh78.8m gain on fair valuation of investment properties.

The UAE property market, which softened due to a three-year oil price slump that began in 2014, oversupply concerns and the pandemic, is showing signs of a recovery as people upgrade to larger homes with outdoor amenities amid an uptick in working and learning remotely.

Economic support measures and government initiatives – such as residency permits for retirees and remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme – have also helped to improve sentiment.

Net profit for the six month period to the end of June reached Dh32.3 million compared to a loss of Dh160.4m during the same period last year. Revenue from contracts with customers rose about 1 per cent to Dh197.4m, while gain on fair valuation of investment properties was Dh79m. Finance costs also dropped during the period.

PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

