Union Properties swings to first-quarter profit on lower costs

Union Properties swung to a profit in the first-quarter on the back of lower finance costs.

Dubai-based developer Union Properties swung to a first-quarter profit on the back of lower finance costs as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the three months ending March 31 reached Dh5.6 million ($1.52m), compared with a loss of Dh121.9m during the same period last year, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

Finance costs during the period fell 42 per cent to Dh22.6m and direct costs dropped 6 per cent to Dh77.7m. Administrative and general expenses also fell 15 per cent to Dh25.3m.

“Our results ... represent an encouraging start for this year,” Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, chairman of Union Properties, said. “While the world is still struggling to recover from the economic and health implications imposed by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, we at Union Properties have sought out to optimise our cash flows by adopting a flexible policy to adapt to the economic changes.”

The company also gained Dh7m on the disposal of investment properties in the first quarter compared to a loss of Dh19.5m during the same period last year, according to the statement.

The UAE “has dealt with the spread of the pandemic and its economic repercussions with a high level of professionalism and grace”, Mr Al Hammadi said. “This success that was attributed to extraordinary measures that balanced the nation, citizens, and residents’ interests has further propelled the nation to become one of the first countries leading the global economic recovery.”

The company, whose projects include Motor City and Uptown Mirdif, reached an agreement with Emirates NBD last year to restructure an outstanding debt of Dh946m. Union Properties also approved the sale of a 40 per cent stake in its subsidiary Dubai Autodrome for Dh400m.

Property prices in the UAE are expected to stabilise in 2021 as the economy recovers from a coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown and government initiatives spur growth.

New programmes such as visas for expatriate retirees and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme to attract foreign professionals to the UAE are also expected to support the local real estate market.

Without Remorse Directed by: Stefano Sollima Starring: Michael B Jordan 4/5

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Bayern: Zirkzee (26'), Goretzka (86')

Gladbach: Pavard (37' og) Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

