Union Properties in ‘final stages’ of debt restructuring

Company had borrowings of Dh1.8bn at the end of 2019, of which Dh1.4bn is due for repayment this year

Union Properties last month said it was starting arbitration proceedings to recover a Dh1.5 billion debt from a project completed a decade ago. Pawan Singh / The National

Jun 28, 2020

Dubai-based developer Union Properties said on Sunday that it is “in the final stages” of a comprehensive debt restructuring process.

The restructuring agreements with lenders “are expected to include various types of solutions such as tenor date extension and reduction of rates”, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

“The move will support the company to improve its overall financial position.”

Union Properties is the master developer behind Dubai’s Motor City, Uptown Mirdiff and Green Community neighbourhoods.

At the end of 2019, the company had borrowings of Dh1.8 billion, of which about Dh1.4bn was due for repayment this year, according to a note in its filed financial statements.

The developer had also proposed a resolution to use up to Dh332.8m of its statutory reserve to write off historic losses, but this was not approved by shareholders at a general assembly earlier this month.

Union Properties said last month that one of its subsidiaries has begun arbitration proceedings in a bid to reclaim Dh1.5bn it is owed for construction work on “a significant project that was completed around 10 years ago”.

Chief executive Khalifa Al Hammadi said the company “will not spare any effort in pursuit of the collection of the amount owed, and is taking the proper legal procedures”.

The company declared a loss of Dh224.3m last year on revenue of Dh423.4m in 2019, as it crystallised a loss of Dh95m on funds and equity investments sold for Dh196.2m and a Dh12.8m loss on investment properties sold for Dh101.7m.

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

