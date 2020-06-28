Union Properties in ‘final stages’ of debt restructuring

Dubai-based developer Union Properties said on Sunday that it is “in the final stages” of a comprehensive debt restructuring process.
The restructuring agreements with lenders “are expected to include various types of solutions such as tenor date extension and reduction of rates”, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.
“The move will support the company to improve its overall financial position.”
Union Properties is the master developer behind Dubai’s Motor City, Uptown Mirdiff and Green Community neighbourhoods.
At the end of 2019, the company had borrowings of Dh1.8 billion, of which about Dh1.4bn was due for repayment this year, according to a note in its filed financial statements.
The developer had also proposed a resolution to use up to Dh332.8m of its statutory reserve to write off historic losses, but this was not approved by shareholders at a general assembly earlier this month.
Union Properties said last month that one of its subsidiaries has begun arbitration proceedings in a bid to reclaim Dh1.5bn it is owed for construction work on “a significant project that was completed around 10 years ago”.
Chief executive Khalifa Al Hammadi said the company “will not spare any effort in pursuit of the collection of the amount owed, and is taking the proper legal procedures”.
The company declared a loss of Dh224.3m last year on revenue of Dh423.4m in 2019, as it crystallised a loss of Dh95m on funds and equity investments sold for Dh196.2m and a Dh12.8m loss on investment properties sold for Dh101.7m.
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting...
Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)
Emirates Animal Welfare Society
Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates
Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends
PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association
Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre
