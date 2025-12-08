University in Fujairah stripped of accreditation by higher education ministry

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the withdrawal of recognition for all qualifications issued by Midocean University in Fujairah.

The decision was made following an inspection which uncovered “fundamental violations” in how the criteria was being adhered to. “The inspection revealed that the university’s executive office in Fujairah has been offering registration services and conducting educational programmes without obtaining the necessary accreditation from the ministry,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the institution has been engaging in educational activities that do not align with the legislation governing higher education institutions. This includes offering online academic programmes without a clear quality assurance mechanism as well as significant discrepancies in student and programme data compared to what was observed on-site.”

The findings of the inspection led to an assessment of the university to determine how well it was complying with approved national standards. Following the evaluation, a decision was made to withdraw recognition for all qualifications issued by the university.

“This measure reflects [the ministry's] dedication to protecting the interests of students and the academic community, safeguarding the credibility of academic qualifications, and raising the quality of higher education across the UAE,” the statement said. “The ministry aims to ensure that all educational institutions adhere to the regulatory standards that maintain a trustworthy learning environment while preventing unlicensed or misleading educational activities.”

