Aldar Properties first-quarter profit jumps 23% on record sales

Revenue of the company surged to Dh2.68bn

Fareed Rahman
Apr 27, 2022

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 23 per cent jump in its first-quarter profit, as revenue climbed on the back of record property sales amid continued recovery of the UAE’s property market and expansion of its business.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the three months to the end of March climbed to Dh668 million, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. Revenue surged 31.5 per cent to Dh2.68 billion.

“During the first quarter, Aldar not only delivered a strong financial performance, but we also diversified our sources of funding and scaled up our operational capabilities in preparation for further growth opportunities,” Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties, said.

“We attracted a major investment from Apollo Global Management, which is driving the accelerated expansion and diversification of our investment property business. We also entered the high potential market of Ras Al Khaimah through two acquisitions in retail and hospitality, further increasing our geographic footprint, having entered the Egypt market at the end of last year.”

Updated: April 27, 2022, 6:09 AM
