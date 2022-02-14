Apollo to invest $1.4bn in Aldar

Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers, agreed to invest $1.4 billion through Apollo-managed funds and clients in Aldar Properties' landbank, which will unlock value for the company and represent one of the largest foreign direct investments into Abu Dhabi’s private sector.

The investment allocates $500 million into a land joint venture, $500m into perpetual subordinated notes issued by Aldar Investment Properties, $300m in mandatory convertible preferred equity investment in Aldar Investment Properties and $100m in common equity investment in Aldar Investment Properties, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The $500m land joint venture will allow Aldar to realise long-term value tied up in its vast landbank, whilst maintaining flexibility to develop or sell the land in line with the company's long-term strategy, the company said.

As part of the deal, Apollo will take a direct minority stake in Aldar Investment Properties at its net asset value. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter this year. Aldar will receive significant cash proceeds that will be used to drive growth.

“This landmark transaction is a signal to the world’s investment community that Abu Dhabi’s real estate market is on a growth trajectory, supported by significant economic and social reforms, and a world leading response to Covid-19," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive at Aldar Properties.

"Aldar’s ability to attract a long-term partner such as Apollo, underscores the strength of Aldar’s business franchise as well as the quality and investment appeal of the Abu Dhabi real estate market, both of which are driven by robust fundamentals underpinning long-term economic growth.”

Aldar Investment Properties is rated Baa1 by Moody’s, the highest credit rating for a non-government company in the region. The investment, for both Aldar Investment Properties and Aldar Group demonstrates the company’s ability to attract institutional capital into its real estate platforms, the company said.

“Diversifying our investor base and establishing partnerships is a key tenet of our growth strategy and is essential in enabling us to build scale, enhance asset diversification, and drive earnings growth," said Jassem Busaibe, chief executive at Aldar Investment.

"We wholeheartedly welcome Apollo as a long-term strategic investor and look forward to collaborating in order to grow our portfolio through additional value and yield accretive acquisitions. This transaction enables us to add further scale to our business and forms a critical milestone of our upcoming growth journey.”

Apollo's Aldar investment follows a 2020 strategic partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, as well as a long-term joint venture with Adnoc in which Apollo funds and clients led a $2.7bn investment in a real estate joint venture.

