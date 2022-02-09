Aldar Properties reports 21% jump in annual profit on record sales

Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer's revenue also climbed 2% to $2.3bn last year

Aldar headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company reported a robust rise in 2021 income on record development sales. Sammy Dallal / The National
Sarmad Khan
Feb 9, 2022

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 21 per cent jump in its full-year 2021 profit, as revenue climbed on the back of record property sales amid continued recovery of the UAE’s property market.

Net profit for the 12-month period to the end of December climbed to Dh2.3 billion ($644m), Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the financial year rose 2 per cent annually to about Dh8.6bn. Sales for the reporting period doubled record Dh7.2bn, supported by successful new project launches across different price points that broadened the company’s customer base.

“Aldar’s robust performance in 2021 represents a resilient business that is diversifying and transforming at pace, and highlights Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a premier global investment destination,” Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties, said.

“Confidence in the emirate’s real estate market continues to strengthen as a result of the successful economic and social reforms implemented by the Abu Dhabi government and was demonstrated by the sell-out launches that delivered Aldar’s highest-ever annual development sales.”

With Aldar’s new operating model introduced during 2021, the company’s future growth will be “underpinned by geographic and business diversification, strategic investments, and acquisitions in core sectors, Mr Al Mubarak added.

More to follow

Updated: February 9th 2022, 7:01 AM
BusinessPropertyReal EstateAldar Properties Pjsc
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Aldar Properties reports 21% jump in annual profit on record sales
An image that illustrates this article Inflation and interest rate increases top list of global concerns for investors
An image that illustrates this article Aldar awarded contracts worth Dh8.5bn in 2021
An image that illustrates this article No one in UK is immune to the cost-of-living crisis