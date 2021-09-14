Aldar and ADQ consortium offers to buy 90% of Egyptian developer Sodic

A consortium comprising Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties and ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, submitted an all-cash mandatory tender offer to buy up to 90 per cent of the share capital of Egypt’s The Sixth of October for Development and Investment.

The consortium is offering a purchase price of 20 Egyptian pounds per share, valuing the company at 7.1 billion pounds ($453million), Aldar said in a statement on Tuesday. This represents a premium of 18 per cent over the three-month volume-weighted average price of 16.88 pounds and a premium of 21 per cent over the six-month VWAP of 16.50 pounds.

“This proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Sodic is a part of Aldar’s overall expansion strategy into the attractive Egyptian real estate market, with Aldar currently assessing several opportunities,” Aldar said.

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange, Sodic is one of Egypt’s top real estate companies with a number of residential, commercial and retail projects.

