Aldar third quarter profit jumps 11% amid property market recovery

Net profit during the period climbs to $128.84m

Fareed Rahman
Nov 3, 2021

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported an 11 per cent jump in third-quarter profit as the company registered the highest-ever quarterly development sales and lower provisions owing to the UAE’s property market continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the three-month to the end of September climbed to Dh473 million ($128.84m), Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. Provisions, impairments and writedowns during the period dropped 44 per cent to Dh30.8m.

Development sales were Dh2.69 billion in the quarter, boosting year-to-date total sales to Dh6.14bn.

"Aldar’s strong financial and operating performance this year continued into the third quarter, reflecting our ability to sustain growth. As post-pandemic recovery gathered momentum, our diversified businesses continued to rebound at pace," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties.

"We expect to see operating activities across our commercial and retail assets continue to grow in line with the macroeconomic recovery that is well underway. Aldar continues to seek attractive and value accretive investment opportunities to grow our portfolio of operating assets and we plan to bring more new developments to the market, driven by our expanding client base, including overseas investors.”

Updated: November 3rd 2021, 6:08 AM
BusinessAbu DhabiAldarproperty
