This Palm Jumeirah villa has a price tag of $6.2m

A custom-made villa with interiors and a Balinese-style pool is now on the market in Dubai for Dh23 million ($6.28m).

The sprawling 7,600 square feet villa on the Palm Jumeirah has five bedrooms, a maid's room and is outfitted with and paintings. The liveable portion of the property is 6,000 sq ft.

The property has marble floors, while living spaces are spacious with plenty of natural light.

The house also has an indoor gym, a fully fitted closed kitchen and six bathrooms.

A Balinese-style wooden pool deck is surrounded by trees for added privacy, the listing said.

The listing is available on Sotheby's international realty arm Luxhabitat.

Property sales in Dubai have continued to rise, touching a 12-year high after the emirate recorded 5,780 sales deals worth Dh14.97 billion ($4.07bn) in August, according to the listings portal Property Finder.

Villas and townhouses in Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai Land, Dubai South, Tilal al Ghaf and Damac Hills 2 recorded the highest number of transactions.

The uptick in sales was largely driven by a rising demand for secondary properties in the market, the portal said.