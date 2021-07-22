Chinese billionaire to build huge London palace on site of late Saudi prince's former home

The facade of 2-8a Rutland Gate, once the 45-bedroom home of the late Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia. AFP

Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu has been granted planning permission to build a huge private palace overlooking London's Hyde Park.

The green light for the eight-storey, 5,760 sq metre (62,000 sq foot) mansion comes months after Westminster Council banned the construction of "Monopoly board-style" buildings to allow more space for affordable homes.

The vast development is on the site of 2-8a Rutland Gate, once the 45-bedroom home of the late Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia.

Once complete, the Hong Kong-based property tycoon's palace is expected to be worth up to £500 million ($690m).

Mr Cheung is reputed to have a personal fortune between £1 billion and £1.5bn.

Known as CK to his friends, he is chairman of property company CC Land, which owns London's 'Cheesegrater' skyscraper.

Westminster Council defended its failure to stop the billionaire's building project, saying Mr Cheung's plans were exempt from the ban as the site had previously been a single dwelling.

The council also confirmed Mr Cheung would not be required to make any contributions towards building affordable homes in the borough as he plans to build a private family home.

A Westminster council spokesman said new affordable homes were a "priority" and 725 had been built since 2017.

Westminster lies in SW1, London's most expensive postcode.

Between January 2017 and April 2021, 253 £5m-plus property sales took place in the area - 17 per cent of all prime transactions in London during this period.

