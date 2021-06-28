Nissan’s Chinese battery partner planning UK project ‘very soon’

Japanese carmaker expected to proceed with expansion plans in Britain

Workers on the production line at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland, Britain, on October 10, 2019. Reuters
Workers on the production line at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland, Britain, on October 10, 2019. Reuters

Nissan Motor’s Chinese battery partner is planning a UK project “very soon”, its chief executive said, amid expectations that the Japanese carmaker will proceed with expansion plans in Britain.

Nissan may announce an agreement with Envision Group to upgrade a battery factory in Sunderland, England, as soon as this week, a source said.

The confidential project is part of a revamp of the carmaker’s UK electric-car strategy, the source said.

Read More

The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty ImagesDriving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Petrol cars becoming a 'relic of the past': UN climate tsar hails progress on green transition

A UK project would put Envision on an expansion course in Europe.

The company plans to spend as much as €2 billion ($2.38bn) on a battery plant in northern France to power a range of Renault electric vehicles.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday unveiled the project at Renault’s assembly plant in Douai, site of the Envision battery plant.

It is the first in Europe for the Chinese company, which also makes wind turbines.

Envision’s project in the UK is meant to increase the country’s battery output, chief executive Lei Zhang said at the Renault event.

The project goes beyond supplying Nissan in Sunderland, Mr Lei said, without giving details.

Nissan and Renault are the latest among carmakers to announce plans to expand battery production in Europe in recent months.

This indicates that competition to ensure adequate supply for their electric vehicles is heating up.

UK carmakers are especially dependent on an adequate local production network to avoid tariffs when trading with the EU.

Porsche and Volvo last week announced plans to produce power packs, while Peugeot maker Stellantis will update investors on its EV strategy on July 8.

Volkswagen in March unveiled a multibillion-euro plan for six European battery factories.

Nissan already makes the Leaf electric hatchback in Sunderland and procures batteries for the model from Envision AESC, the battery unit of the Shanghai parent.

In France, the supplier is planning for production of 24 gigawatt-hours worth of batteries by 2030 for the future Renault 5 model. It pledged to create 2,500 jobs by the end of the decade.

Envision’s plans for the Douai site could also go beyond Renault.

Its building permit application is for a capacity of 43 gigawatt hours by the end of the decade, a goal Mr Lei said could be achieved if deals were reached with other carmakers.

Bolstering local battery production will be crucial for UK carmakers after Brexit.

The trade agreement reached at the end of 2020 forces makers to source more of the content going into their vehicles and battery packs locally to qualify for tariff-free trade with the EU.

Nissan sold its controlling stake in its battery operations to Envision in 2018, although it retained a 20 per cent holding of the division.

Updated: June 28, 2021 11:31 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Planting trees must be accompanied by short-term reductions in carbon emissions, experts say. AFP 

Planting one trillion trees 'no silver bullet' for climate change

Europe
Hong Kong has banned flights from the UK due to the spread of the Delta variant. AP 

Hong Kong, Spain and Portugal tighten restrictions on UK travellers

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
Pope Francis meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Vatican. Reuters 

Pope Francis welcomes Antony Blinken

Europe
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams