How to preserve wealth for future generations

In the Middle East, it is estimated that around 16,700 millionaires will pass on $572 billion to the next generation over the next 10 years. Getty Images

Vast amounts of wealth were created in Europe in the second half of the 20th century, accompanied by significant improvements in quality of life – a trend we are now seeing in Asia and the Middle East. But once wealth has been generated, the big question remains: how do we use and preserve it?

While wealth generation and preservation require two different skill sets, there are commonalities across both: thinking strategically and surrounding yourself with the right people.

The turbulence caused by Covid-19 has made many people realise that they should take a fresh look at their asset portfolios and lifestyles. The pandemic is also making people much more conscious of their own mortality, leading them to carry out not just medical but also financial health checks, rebase their financial position and get their affairs in order. These factors are likely to have a lasting and positive impact on wealth preservation.

Common pitfalls

Beyond diversified investment strategies to combat wealth attrition, there is one major planning consideration: intergenerational wealth transfer.

Individuals with a net worth of $5 million or more are expected to collectively transfer $15 trillion of wealth by 2030, according to research firm Wealth X. In the Middle East, it is estimated that around 16,700 millionaires will pass on wealth totalling $572 billion (Dh2.1tn) to the next generation over the next 10 years.

Even with so much at stake, we repeatedly see common errors that lead to missed opportunities and frustration.

There are those who simply start planning too late, waiting for the perfect time to maximise benefits. They typically avoid short-term risks but increase risk in the medium and long term.

There are also those who try to handle it themselves because they want full control or are unwilling to invest in expertise.

When family businesses run their course

It’s important to remember that some inheritors are expected to manage not just cash but also family businesses. For families whose primary source of wealth has been a business, it’s prudent to consider whether this is the best reserve of wealth going forward.

To preserve one’s current lifestyle, it might be necessary to extract capital from the business or sell – fully or partially – to ensure adequate cash flow. If pursuing the family business makes sense, and if the next generation is unwilling or unsuited to taking over the reins, seeking external leadership may be appropriate.

Paving the way for future generations

Preserving wealth for one or more lifetimes requires long-term, strategic thinking. With the largest ever intergenerational wealth transfer on the horizon, there has never been a greater need to plan how future generations will carry on their families’ legacies, preserving not only wealth but also values that create a positive impact.

Quote For families whose primary source of wealth has been a family-run business, it's prudent to consider whether this business is the best reserve of wealth going forward

Philanthropy is increasingly important for families that wish to align their values with their wealth by focusing on, for instance, conservation, the environment, wealth inequality or culture. In light of the pandemic, the desire to use wealth to support those less fortunate may have become more relevant than ever.

Key steps to preserve wealth

Encourage open dialogue: Some things in life are difficult to discuss, such as death, divorce and remarriage, but they are relevant for wealth preservation.

Additionally, in cases where large-scale wealth generation has ceased, future generations may need to adjust their lifestyle as funds become diluted through inheritance. This kind of dilution is close to impossible to offset through investment strategies, so getting a realistic grip on what’s in store by involving all family members is the only way forward.

Be open to different views and values: Increasingly, we are seeing upcoming generations driven by different values. Younger family members are interested in making a positive social impact, for instance, through philanthropy or investments focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

Wealth preservation then becomes a discussion about values and family legacy. Often, two to three generations are involved and this could lead to conflict if not handled delicately.

Professionalise your wealth management: A strong family governance framework can go a long way towards professionalising a family's approach to managing its wealth through family charters, councils or a wealth education programme.

Keep taxation top of mind: Managing one's tax situation is a cornerstone of wealth preservation – for example, understanding the intricacies of inheritance tax, particularly where multiple jurisdictions are involved.

Build family expertise to tackle complexity:

As shown in the 2020 Julius Baer Family Barometer, complexity is on the rise for global families. It has, therefore, never been more essential for families to have access to expertise.

It’s not uncommon to see family offices form organically around families, including legal, taxation, wealth planning and investment specialists, not to mention doctors and concierge services.

Roger Stutz is head of wealth planning at Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

Movie: Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3 Producer: JAR Films Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Kabir Bedi Rating: 3 star

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Fulham 0 Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48') Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final, second leg (first-leg score) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2), Wednesday, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition