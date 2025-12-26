Bitcoin could revisit highs in 2026 on weaker US dollar and tight supply

Bitcoin could move back towards its highs next year, thanks to easier financial conditions, a weaker US dollar and persistent exchange-traded fund inflows, market experts say.

One important factor in the short term is US dollar liquidity and the outlook for US interest rates, says Carsten Menke, head of next-generation research at Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

“Bitcoin typically does well in times of ample liquidity, to which lower US interest rates are adding," he says. "It typically also benefits from periods of US dollar weakness, considering that it is designed as ‘anti-US dollar’.

“A second important factor is the interaction of supply and demand. Supply is constrained by the blockchain, and during the past two years has not been sufficient to meet the demand from spot Bitcoin ETFs and digital asset treasury companies. Furthermore, we have seen increasing accumulation of Bitcoin by long-term holders, which has aggravated the supply squeeze.”

Mohanad Yakout, senior market analyst at broker Scope Market, says if the US dollar weakens in tandem with Federal Reserve rate cuts, it would reduce real yields across traditional fixed-income markets. In a context of declining confidence in fiat purchasing power, investors may increasingly seek “scarce assets”.

Bitcoin’s fixed supply positions it as a “digital alternative to gold”, particularly when bonds fail to provide adequate inflation-adjusted returns, he explains.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down about 30 per cent from its October value and on track for its worst quarterly performance since the second quarter of 2022, when the collapse of TerraUSD and Three Arrows Capital rocked the industry.

After spending much of early 2025 trading like a risk-on asset, the token has failed to join the year-end rally. It is down more than 7 per cent for the year and was trading at $89,008 at 10:40am UAE time on Friday.

Other factors

ETF flow durability is among other important factors set to shape Bitcoin prices next year. Were 2024 and 2025 a one-off adoption burst or the start of steady allocation behaviour through advisers and model portfolios, asks Tony Hallside, chief executive at brokerage firm STP Partners.

“Policy tone and market-structure clarity in the US also matter,” he says. "Not headlines, but whether the rules of the road become clearer for custody, exchanges and capital formation.

“Leverage and derivatives positioning are also key. Cycles often break when leverage is crowded and liquidation mechanics take over. Post-halving supply dynamics also matter. The market has to absorb a smaller issuance stream, which is supportive in uptrends but does not prevent drawdowns when demand weakens.”

A recession can hit risk assets first, including Bitcoin, but if it triggers fast and meaningful easing and liquidity support, that pivot can restart speculative cycles, Mr Hallside believes.

Mr Yakout thinks participation from sovereign wealth funds and state-level entities could emerge as a meaningful source of demand for the digital asset.

If major economies explore or expand strategic Bitcoin reserves, the asset’s scarcity premium would likely strengthen. At the same time, integration into automated wealth management platforms may introduce “consistent, programmatic buying pressure”, replacing the highly reactive trading behaviour seen in earlier cycles, he explains.

Possible price range

Continued institutional adoption, regulatory stability and a manageable correlation with technology equities could lead to Bitcoin trading in an estimated range between $140,000 and $160,000, Mr Yakout forecasts.

“While the extreme gains of Bitcoin’s early years are unlikely to be repeated, the asset is still positioned to outperform traditional indices as it captures a growing share of capital historically allocated to gold and other stores of value."

In a more bullish scenario, prices could rise as high as $150,000, Mr Menke from Julius Baer predicts. A bearish scenario could lead to prices dropping back below $80,000, potentially reflecting a longer-lasting, risk-off move in equity markets, he says.

Unexpected interest rate increases in the US paired with a stronger dollar would also create a bearish scenario for Bitcoin, Mr Menke adds.

Previous peaks

Bitcoin’s major price peaks have progressed from niche, technically driven events into globally relevant macroeconomic moments, experts say.

“The 2013 peak reflected early retail discovery and the dominance of Mt Gox as the primary trading venue,” Mr Yakout says. "In 2017, prices were driven by the initial coin offerings boom and intense mainstream media attention.

“By 2021, the narrative shifted towards institutional participation, supported by companies such as Tesla and MicroStrategy and amplified by unprecedented global liquidity following pandemic stimulus. The 2024/2025 peak was largely shaped by structural developments, most notably the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 and the April 2024 halving, which reinforced Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative.”

Bitcoin rebounds – but can investors trust the rally? 01:30

The year 2017 featured the launch of the first futures contract, further fuelling the bullish mood.

Bitcoin’s 2013 cycle high was around $1,132 in November. In 2017, the peak came in mid-December at around $19,783, while in 2021 the cycle high was around $67,549 on November 8, Mr Hallside says.

Bitcoin crossed $100,000 on December 5, 2024 and later set a record around $126,223 in early October 2025.

Institutional vs retail investors

During the early cycles from 2013 to 2017, Bitcoin markets were dominated by retail early adopters, while institutions largely dismissed the asset as speculative and unproven, says Mr Yakout.

“This changed in the 2021 and 2024/25 cycles, as participation expanded to regulated financial institutions such as BlackRock and Fidelity," he says. "This shift increased market depth, reduced volatility relative to earlier cycles, and embedded Bitcoin within pension funds and corporate treasuries. As a result, Bitcoin increasingly functions as a recognised alternative asset rather than a fringe investment.

“Despite growing institutional influence, retail investors continue to play a decisive role near market peaks. Media coverage often amplifies price movements by creating a feedback loop: rising prices generate headlines, which attract new retail participants driven by fear of missing out. While institutional capital tends to stabilise prices and provide downside support, retail enthusiasm typically fuels the rapid, parabolic advances that characterise late-stage bull markets.”

Mr Menke points out that institutional adoption began only in 2024 when the spot Bitcoin ETFs were launched. Before then, institutional investors remained reluctant to gain exposure, in contrast to some specialised hedge funds, which had already entered the market during the 2017 bull market, he says.

Impact of regulations

Regulation has historically been a major source of downside risk for Bitcoin, with past market tops followed by corrections triggered by events such as China’s mining bans or aggressive regulatory enforcement, Mr Yakout from Scope Markets says.

In recent cycles, this dynamic has shifted. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US provided regulatory validation and reduced uncertainty around access and custody, he says. As a result, regulation has moved from being a headwind to a relative tailwind, supporting market confidence and contributing to greater price stability, Mr Yakout adds.

Mr Hallside agrees and says the US spot ETF approvals were a “major psychological and practical breakpoint” because they signalled that “Bitcoin exposure could sit inside regulated investment wrappers”, which is how large pools of capital allocate.

Match info Uefa Champions League Group F Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Paris Can Wait

Dir: Eleanor Coppola

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard

Two stars

Mobile phone packages comparison

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 268hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 380Nm @ 4,400rpm

Fuel economy: 6.7L / 100km (estimate)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

UAE%20Warriors%2045%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%0DMain%20Event%0D%3A%20Lightweight%20Title%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAmru%20Magomedov%20def%20Jakhongir%20Jumaev%20-%20Round%201%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-Main%20Event%0D%3A%20Bantamweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERany%20Saadeh%20def%20Genil%20Franciso%20-%20Round%202%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20150%20lbs%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWalter%20Cogliandro%20def%20Ali%20Al%20Qaisi%20-%20Round%201%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERenat%20Khavalov%20def%20Hikaru%20Yoshino%20-%20Round%202%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EVictor%20Nunes%20def%20Nawras%20Abzakh%20-%20Round%201%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EYamato%20Fujita%20def%20Sanzhar%20Adilov%20-%20Round%201%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELightweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EAbdullo%20Khodzhaev%20def%20Petru%20Buzdugen%20-%20Round%201%20(TKO)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20139%20lbs%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERazhabali%20Shaydullaev%20def%20Magomed%20Al-Abdullah%20-%20Round%202%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ECong%20Wang%20def%20Amena%20Hadaya%20-%20Points%20(unanimous%20decision)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EKhabib%20Nabiev%20def%20Adis%20Taalaybek%20Uulu%20-%20Round%202%20(submission)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELight%20Heavyweight%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBartosz%20Szewczyk%20def%20Artem%20Zemlyakov%20-%20Round%202%20(TKO)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Frida%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarla%20Gutierrez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Frida%20Kahlo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

High profile Al Shabab attacks 2010: A restaurant attack in Kampala Uganda kills 74 people watching a Fifa World Cup final football match.

2013: The Westgate shopping mall attack, 62 civilians, five Kenyan soldiers and four gunmen are killed.

2014: A series of bombings and shootings across Kenya sees scores of civilians killed.

2015: Four gunmen attack Garissa University College in northeastern Kenya and take over 700 students hostage, killing those who identified as Christian; 148 die and 79 more are injured.

2016: An attack on a Kenyan military base in El Adde Somalia kills 180 soldiers.

2017: A suicide truck bombing outside the Safari Hotel in Mogadishu kills 587 people and destroys several city blocks, making it the deadliest attack by the group and the worst in Somalia’s history.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

Winner: Lady Parma, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).

2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

Winner: Tabernas, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash.

2.45pm: Handicap Dh95,000 1,200m

Winner: Night Castle, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar.

3.15pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,400m

Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson.

3.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Mutawakked, Szczepan Mazur, Musabah Al Muhairi.

4.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m

Winner: Tafaakhor, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m

Winner: Cranesbill, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy.