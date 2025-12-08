Coinbase CEO sees $1 million Bitcoin by 2030 despite slump

Don't get distracted, don't be phased and don't be put off by a 30 per cent drawdown in Bitcoin from the peak.

My sense was Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong wasn't going to get drawn into the short-term machinations and hunger to make a call on the next 20 per cent to 30 per cent move.

His message was simple: stay the course, look to the long term – Bitcoin has been the best performing asset in the past 10 years.

He's not phased by the recent disruption relative to other major drawdowns in the past. This is but a skirmish.

Mr Armstrong remained convinced that a 10-fold upside was achievable. He cited several drivers – the momentum in the regulatory landscape and clarity in the G20, the flow of money into Bitcoin ETFs at a record level, and the warm embrace of many on Wall Street from BlackRock's Larry Fink to Marc Rowan at Apollo, building towards that paradigm shift that could take place to deliver the next one billion users.

Derivatives hub in the UAE

We talked about the innovation in regulation in the UAE. This is where the evolution of his global derivatives trading hub will be.

It's about the innovative approach by the ADGM leaning into regulatory clarity, delivering the infrastructure that he needs to build on the business that he has in the UAE.

One phrase that resonated was: Yes, we want to eradicate fraud risk, but we don't want to eliminate market risk. And therein lies the essence of what Coinbase is, driving participation, adoption and the shift in how we might all view financial services in the future.

Mr Armstrong is excited to invest in the UAE and sees the upside of growth in the derivative trading market. That's the next potential.

The last time I caught up with Mr Armstrong was a couple of years ago, and a lot has changed since then on the flow of capital, both in terms of his perception of the UAE and his global outlook.

The ambition is a "super app". That's about trust and it's about democratisation of finance. When I put it to him, everything that I've read about the super app suggests to me that he wants a banking licence.

He was very clear that is not the direction of travel for him, but he certainly is happy to be embraced by Wall Street, whether it is Fink, Rowan or other major players in finance, from Stripe to PayPal, and that involves tokenisation. The fact that Wall Street has wrapped its arms around it is a strong signal for Mr Armstrong.

Relaxed, composed, taking questions from the floor when he went on stage after the interview, this is a CEO who Wall Street leaders are right to, as I said to him, "wrap their arms around" versus pushing back against him.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

WTL%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2019%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EKites%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EAliassime%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3ESwiatek%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Tiesto%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2020%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Wizkid%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2021%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3EBadosa%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Ne-Yo%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2022%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EHawks%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EThiem%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3EKontaveit%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20deadmau5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(2pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EEagles%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EKyrgios%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3EGarcia%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2024%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFinals%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Armin%20Van%20Buuren%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Liverpool's all-time goalscorers Ian Rush 346

Roger Hunt 285

Mohamed Salah 250

Gordon Hodgson 241

Billy Liddell 228

The Rub of Time: Bellow, Nabokov, Hitchens, Travolta, Trump and Other Pieces 1986-2016

Martin Amis,

Jonathan Cape

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

Calvin Harris

Columbia

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

Episode list: Ep1: A recovery like no other- the unevenness of the economic recovery Ep2: PCR and jobs - the future of work - new trends and challenges Ep3: The recovery and global trade disruptions - globalisation post-pandemic Ep4: Inflation- services and goods - debt risks Ep5: Travel and tourism

Hidden killer Sepsis arises when the body tries to fight an infection but damages its own tissue and organs in the process. The World Health Organisation estimates it affects about 30 million people each year and that about six million die. Of those about three million are newborns and 1.2 are young children. Patients with septic shock must often have limbs amputated if clots in their limbs prevent blood flow, causing the limbs to die. Campaigners say the condition is often diagnosed far too late by medical professionals and that many patients wait too long to seek treatment, confusing the symptoms with flu.

Uefa Champions League play-off First leg: Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Ajax v Dynamo Kiev Second leg: Tuesday, August 28, 11pm (UAE)

Dynamo Kiev v Ajax

Jebel Ali card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m 2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m 2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m 3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m 3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m The National selections 1.45pm: Cosmic Glow 2.15pm: Karaginsky 2.45pm: Welcome Surprise 3.15pm: Taamol 3.45pm: Rayig 4.15pm: Chiefdom 4.45pm: California Jumbo

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari - 235

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes - 212

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull - 162

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari - 138

6. Sergio Perez, Force India - 68