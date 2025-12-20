Want to survive the great AI job cull? Become a nurse, teacher or lawyer

Artificial intelligence can drive cars, diagnose diseases and write essays. Yet it still cannot care for a patient, fix a leaking pipe, motivate students or negotiate peace between clients in a courtroom. The jobs most resistant to AI are those that require a human connection, according to experts.

However, the stakes to protect your job from being displaced by a computer have never been higher. Entry-level jobs across many industries have dropped since the advent of ChatGPT in late 2022. Tasks once assigned to interns and junior employees, such as drafting emails and customer support, are increasingly being handled by AI tools.

Globally, generative AI could cost the world the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs to automation across major economies, a 2023 report by Goldman Sachs said.

“There is a common misconception that certain degrees can protect someone from AI. The reality of AI is its impacting almost every industry. No degree alone guarantees job security or a high salary, especially without real world experience,” says Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Dubai consultancy Genie Recruitment.

“Increasingly, employers value life experience, emotional intelligence, adaptability and strong communication skills, all of which AI cannot replicate easily.”

Practical experience, vocational training and professional certifications such as ACCA, ACA, Prince2 or industry-specific qualifications are often more valued by employers than a traditional degree, she adds.

Roles hardest for AI to replace

Certain fields prepare individuals with skills that are inherently human and difficult for machines to replicate. Degrees in psychology, social work, creative arts and advanced technology, such as AI ethics, cyber security or robotics, emphasise critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence, complex problem-solving and human-centred decision-making, according to Mahesh Shahdadpuri, chief executive and founder of Tasc Outsourcing.

These skills allow professionals to adapt, innovate and complement AI rather than compete directly with it. Essentially, degrees that focus on human insight, creativity and strategic thinking provide the strongest defence in an AI-driven world, he says.

“Degrees in medicine, nursing, psychology, education, law and engineering still offer relative protection because they require human accountability, regulation and interpersonal decision making,” Ms Wilson says.

“However, even in these fields, there is an argument that AI can replace some roles or at least reduce the amount of people needed.”

Nisha Nair, recruitment manager at Innovations Group, says health care, education and law-related disciplines continue to hold strong because they require empathy, ethical reasoning and contextual understanding skills AI can support but not replace.

The same applies to compliance and regulatory roles, especially in the UAE, where frameworks are constantly evolving and require local interpretation rather than automation, she points out.

“Engineering and sustainability-focused degrees are also highly future-proof. With the UAE’s national agenda centred on infrastructure development, renewable energy and long-term sustainability, professionals in these fields are not just relevant; they are essential,” she says.

“Another area that remains AI-resistant is people's leadership. Degrees linked to human resources, psychology and business leadership matter because managing people, driving transformation and building organisational culture are deeply human responsibilities.”

No degree guarantees protection

No degree protects you from AI, is the view of Nevin Lewis, chief executive of Black & Grey HR, a Dubai-based executive search and recruitment firm.

Too many careers are built by accident or by wasta (connections) and that’s how people end up in roles they don’t fit, or industries that get automated fast, he explains.

Former Google chief executive says AI will be net creator of jobs 14:42

“Careers today need to be built by design, not by herd instinct. Don’t copy your friend or chase what’s trending,” Mr Lewis says.

“The smartest move is to get guidance from a career consultant to understand your skills and aptitude, align them with where the market is going, and use AI as leverage. Do not fear it.”

Similarly, Aws Ismail, director of recruitment at outsourcing and training provider Marc Ellis, says the real protection is not the degree itself, but the ability to adapt. Professionals who keep learning and know how to work with AI, not against it, will stay relevant in the UAE market for the long-term future, he adds.

Ms Nair suggests candidates to choose a field aligned with national priorities and combine it with adaptability and continuous learning.

In the UAE, AI is rewarding professionals who align their education with national priorities and continuously adapt their skills, she says.

