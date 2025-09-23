AI disruption hits the C-suite forcing executives to adapt or fail

The C-suite role, ranging from chief executive to chief operating officer, as we know it today may be outdated and could be reshaped with the advent of artificial intelligence and automation.

Decision-making and visualising implementation strategies are some of the high-level functions of these executives that are already facing pressure from AI to be remodelled and made more efficient.

Experts say that in the next decade, many of these traditional c-suite skills will become obsolete if not diminished.

Globally, senior roles are under pressure as boards demand quicker results in an era of AI disruption.

The classic chief executive may shift its function to a chief orchestrator role that requires AI literacy to quickly develop strategies and scenario planning to then guide.

As technical skills are replaced by AI, there will also be a growing demand for more human-centric abilities to manage the shortcomings of automation and ensure success in the boardroom.

Roles such as chief human-AI collaboration officer are emerging, which focus on workforce augmentation and guaranteeing that humans and AI systems complement each other for peak performance.

“C-suite executives are facing a sharp rise in uncertainty, with many realising their current way of operating has reached its expiry date,” said Michael Bikard, associate professor of strategy at Insead. “Reinvention is no longer optional,” he told The National.

Shorter tenures, higher stakes

Globally, executive turnover is rising as boards push for faster results in a period of heightened uncertainty.

The average tenure for outgoing chief executives fell to 6.8 years early this year, the lowest on record, according to Russell Reynolds Associates.

Mr Bikard said many executives are being asked to carry out long-term reforms while also showing rapid results, “a tough, and sometimes impossible, balancing act”.

Generative AI is at the centre of this pressure. PwC’s CEO Survey this year found that 56 per cent of global chief executives reported efficiency gains from the technology, and nearly half expected profitability to rise in a year.

Yet an MIT study found that 95 per cent of pilots produced no financial return.

Mr Bikard said this highlights the gap between enthusiasm and transformation: “Many businesses will confront cliff-edge moments ahead, as their traditional way of operating becomes obsolete.”

Ten years ago, C-suites were typically dominated by finance and operations leaders. Today, technology and sustainability roles are moving to the centre, marking one of the most significant shifts in modern corporate history.

Skills for the next decade

Executives in the Middle East are optimistic but cautious. PwC’s regional survey showed that 60 per cent of Middle East chief executives, and 64 per cent in GCC countries, believe their businesses will not remain viable in 10 years if they fail to adapt, well above the global average of 41 per cent.

“Every day we’re advising CEOs how to pair digital fluency with human-centric skills,” said Eyhab Abdeen, chief people officer and workforce transformation leader at PwC Middle East.

“It is not only about understanding how AI and automation reshape strategy and operations, but also about how to guide people through change with agility,” he told The National.

Mr Bikard added that adaptability, humility and judgment will be essential as uncertainty grows.

“The ability to spot an approaching cliff-edge or see through a bubble will matter as much as strategic vision,” he said.

He added that “equally important are empathy and trust-building: as machines handle analytics, leaders must rally people around uncertain journeys”.

A regional focus

The UAE has demonstrated early initiative in modernising leadership structures.

His Excellency Omar Al Olama is the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

In 2017, it became the first country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Al Olama, signalling a top-down approach to embedding AI into governance.

Since then, the ministry has launched training programmes to upskill government employees.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi, the first graduate-level AI university in the world, is training a new generation of specialists, and schools are beginning to integrate AI into their curriculums.

These efforts reflect a broader policy to embed AI skills across all levels of society, from classrooms to boardrooms.

Just days ago, Dubai appointed 50 chief AI officers across federal and government entities, demonstrating how rapidly new roles are being created to meet national priorities.

The delegation is expected to meet executives from major global companies like Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI to provide UAE representatives to learn future readiness for governance, and also leadership innovation practices.

An AI skilled workforce from top to bottom has been explored by the UAE in several initiatives, including talent investments and policy changes to welcome AI in education.

Saudi Arabia is also emerging as a leader in this space. A recent IBM–Dubai Future Foundation study found that 22 per cent of organisations in the kingdom have adopted the chief AI officer role, close to the global average of 26 per cent.

Qatar, too, is part of this trend. According to BCG’s 2025 “GCC AI Pulse” study, Qatar is classified as an “AI Practitioner”, among nations building strong infrastructure and governance frameworks.

While its research and investment lag behind the UAE and Saudi in some areas, Qatar has made early strides with its National Vision 2030 strategy, and with programmes to upskill local talent and improve digital regulation.

Together, these shifts reflect a broader transformation: senior leadership roles are being reshaped not only by technological disruption, but also by government policy, shareholder demands and a changing workforce.

New roles at the top

New titles such as chief AI officer and chief sustainability officer are appearing, but the deeper shift is how technology is affecting every senior role.

“We’re definitely seeing titles like Chief AI Officer or Chief Data Officer emerge,” Mr Abdeen said. However, he added that the more significant trend is that AI and data capabilities are being embedded across the entire C-suite rather than concentrated in one role.

Boards are adjusting expectations accordingly. “They are now seeking leaders with an innovative mindset and a proven track record in digital transformation,” said Taline El Fakhry, senior client partner for the technology sector at Korn Ferry.

“Beyond traditional business acumen, they are prioritising expertise in integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI to drive efficiency, challenge conventional practices and lead organisational change.”

In the UAE, government mandates are accelerating these changes.

Ms El Fakhry said the creation of chief AI officer positions has already been mandated in federal entities, while chief sustainability officers “are now essential for developing strategy, setting policy, and overseeing the vital monitoring and reporting of sustainability metrics”.

Multinationals are also responding. Earlier this year, e& created a dedicated AI and data division at the group level, while Adnoc has expanded its leadership team to include senior executives overseeing digital and low-carbon strategies.

These moves illustrate how C-suite structures in the UAE are being reshaped beyond government mandates.

Scarcity of talent

Finding executives with these skills is proving difficult. “The talent pool for these new roles is still relatively scarce globally, as AI is a new and rapidly evolving field,” Ms El Fakhry said.

She noted that the UAE is proactively addressing this through initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, which is cultivating a future generation of leaders versed in cutting-edge technologies.

Pay reflects the pressure to attract and retain talent.

According to the Economic Research Institute’s compensation data this year, the average base salary for an AI engineer in the UAE is about Dh315,500 a year, while cross-sector top executives earn an average of nearly Dh880,000 annually, with packages ranging from Dh525,000 to Dh1.45 million.

“Compensation packages and key performance indicators for top executives are being increasingly tied to success in AI and automation initiatives,” Ms El Fakhry said.

Watch: Why expat packages are not what they used to be

“C-level executives are being held accountable for their leadership in driving and integrating AI-powered initiatives, directly linking their incentives to the successful digital transformation of the business.”

The human side of leadership

Despite the emphasis on digital fluency, experts say human-centred qualities will only grow in importance.

“As AI takes over many analytical tasks, the human side of leadership becomes even more important,” Mr Bikard said.

“Data may provide answers and guide decisions, but it is humans who must know which questions to ask.”

Governance is evolving alongside technology. Mr Abdeen noted that while organisations may increasingly rely on AI tools to inform critical decisions, accountability for outcomes will continue to rest with human leaders.

“It requires transparency, clear lines of responsibility and strong ethical oversight,” he said.

Looking ahead

By 2030, the shape of the C-suite may look very different. Experts expect AI literacy to become a baseline requirement for all executives, with sustainability and digital transformation embedded across leadership structures.

The UAE’s combination of government-backed strategies and corporate ambition makes it a test bed for this transition, but also raises the risk of chasing trends too quickly.

“The challenge is harnessing optimism without being seduced by the hype,” Mr Bikard said.

Experts warn that companies which fail to adapt their leadership models could face declining competitiveness, reduced investor confidence and difficulty attracting top talent, a costly penalty in a region where peers are moving quickly.

What is clear is that companies in the UAE and beyond face a new leadership reality: executives must reinvent themselves or risk obsolescence.

