Teachers in UAE turn to ChatGPT to cut workloads and boost efficiency

The rise of ChatGPT is well on its way to transforming the education landscape – but debate rages over whether it is a force for good or could serve as a method of cheating for pupils.

Concerns it could be misused by learners and stifle their critical thinking have been raised since the AI-powered large language model launched three years ago.

But, according to a new study, in the UAE it is not just pupils who may be using generative AI to create content – teachers are also turning to it for a helping hand.

Based on surveying more than 300 teachers in the Emirates, ChatGPT is regularly being used to create instructional materials and design lessons. Almost half of teachers said they used ChatGPT at least once a week, while less than a third said they had never used it.

Pros and cons of AI influence

Referencing previous research, the new study warned that although ChatGPT could help lesson planning, “its convenience raises questions regarding teachers’ autonomy and independent thinking”.

“There is a risk of over-reliance on technology, potentially leading to biased behaviour towards some students and issues such as plagiarism and non-compliance with standards,” the study said.

ChatGPT has grown in influence since its launch at the end of 2022. AFP

But the researchers also said there were benefits from using ChatGPT in schools, as it could mean that pupils receive personalised learning. “ChatGPT can develop student-centred lessons using specific action verbs that address students and adapt content and learning resources to each learner’s profile,” the study said.

The research found a difference in how teachers use ChatGPT according to where they worked, with public school teachers more likely to create instructional materials and look for help with classroom dialogue, while those at private schools were more likely to use it for lesson planning.

Published in Contemporary Educational Technology, the study, Navigating the game-changer: ChatGPT’s influence on in-service teachers’ self-regulation and teaching practices in the UAE, is written by researchers at Sharjah Education Academy, Al Ain University, UAE University and Emirates College for Advanced Education.

Of the teachers surveyed, 19 per cent said they used ChatGPT in their teaching daily, 30 per cent used it weekly, 20 per cent monthly and 31 per cent rarely. About 58 per cent had received training on its use.

Why are teachers turning to technology?

Clive Gibson, assistant principal for educational technology at Star International School, Mirdif, said that generative AI was “becoming an increasingly valuable tool for teachers across the UAE”.

“At Star International School, Mirdif, we use it to enhance teaching, not replace it,” he said. “AI supports lesson planning, content creation and instructional design, giving teachers more time to focus on inspiring and supporting their students. Tools such as ChatGPT can be useful, but they rely on strong prompts and, more importantly, the professional judgment of the teacher.”

He said that staff were being continually trained in how to use AI. To prevent safeguarding issues, he said that pupil's names or identifying information were not entered into generative AI systems and that only education-specific platforms, with enhanced data protection, were used.

“Human oversight is always essential,” he said. “AI is most effective when it works alongside skilled educators. When used responsibly, it enhances creativity, reduces workload and helps us prepare students with the skills they need for the future.”

Advanced assistant

At The Arbor School Dubai, instead of ChatGPT, the teachers use Microsoft Copilot. “AI is a support tool, and our teachers remain at the heart of learning – the human element is so important to us,” said David Smale, the school’s head of computer science and digital learning.

The school said that it used Copilot for routine administrative tasks, as a sounding board for ideas and to translate lesson materials.

Mr Smale said Copilot allowed teachers to personalise learning based on the needs of individuals because it enabled the “real-time analysis of school data”. But he said that technology must not replace the “human element”.

“Every AI-generated resource is reviewed by teachers to ensure accuracy, relevance and suitability in the Arbor unique curriculum,” he added. “We have clear guidelines for responsible AI use.”

Reducing workload

Laura Murphy, assistant headteacher for teaching and learning at The English College Dubai, speaks of the benefits of ChatGPT. Photo: The English College Dubai

Laura Murphy, assistant head teacher for teaching and learning at The English College Dubai, said that she had found ChatGPT “particularly useful for supporting my own workload”.

“It helps me refine existing resources, create differentiated materials and turn complex mark schemes into clear, student-friendly rubrics,” she said. “When used thoughtfully and reviewed carefully, it feels like a creative collaborator, helping me focus more on high-impact teaching and meaningful time with students.”

She said that teachers received guidelines and training on the use of AI through the school's membership of the International Schools Partnership, and the school itself had introduced further training. “Ultimately, our aim is to use AI responsibly and purposefully, empowering teachers and students to thrive and make a difference,” she added.

Jane Mann, managing director, partnership for education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said that if AI could assist teachers with administration, lesson planning, draft content creation, training and assessment, it could be “a very good thing”.

“It can free up their time to do what they do best – teach,” she said. “It can allow them to focus instead on hard-to-teach human skills, like creativity and critical thinking. It can allow them to spend more time engaging and supporting students emotionally.”

Anyone creating material for lessons using large language models should, she said, check everything for accuracy, bias, appropriateness and alignment with the curriculum.

But over and above this, she said that teachers must overcome the biases of the models, where 90 per cent of training data is in English.

She said that teachers needed training to use AI, and her organisation works with the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences to train science teachers in this.

Echoing the views of UAE teachers, a recent report from Cambridge University Press and Assessment, Humans at the Heart of Education, argued that technology should empower and not replace teachers.

“Teachers should never be replaced with technology,” Ms Mann said. “Doing so would create a two-tier system: one tier where children learn from skilled teachers using technology to enhance learning, and another where children rely on digital platforms with little or no human guidance.”

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test Thursday-Monday at Colombo

Thursday-Monday at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.5-litre%20V12%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E725hp%20at%207%2C750rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E716Nm%20at%206%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ4%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C650%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

Results 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,000m; Winner: Dhafra, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 3.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Al Ajayib, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 4pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Ashtr, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Majed Al Jahouri 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Falcon Claws, Szczepan Mazur, Doug Watson 5pm: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Cup – Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Al Mufham SB, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Badar Al Hajri 5.30pm: Sharjah Marathon – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,700m; Winner: Asraa Min Al Talqa, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

Mumbai Indians 213/6 (20 ov) Royal Challengers Bangalore 167/8 (20 ov)

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club 1st ODI, Wednesday, April 10

2nd ODI, Friday, April 12

3rd ODI, Sunday, April 14

4th ODI, Sunday, April 16 Squads: UAE: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed Zimbabwe: Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support