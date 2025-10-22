Can ChatGPT Atlas beat Chrome and become the world's default web browser?

OpenAI has introduced an internet browser powered by its flagship ChatGPT platform – pushing generative artificial intelligence further into the mainstream.

The Atlas browser is "where all of your work, tools and context come together", OpenAI said on Tuesday. It is a browser "built with ChatGPT [that] takes us closer to a true super-assistant that understands your world and helps you achieve your goals", it added.

What's so special about Atlas?

California-based OpenAI is aiming to take web browsing up a level with Atlas, integrating key AI features that are not ingrained in other browsers.

OpenAI says responses to queries or entering a URL will show in "faster, more useful results in one place". Atlas's cursor also has a special function that helps with suggestions and in-line edits.

Atlas will be able to remember previous activity and suggest what to do next, which contributes to its personalisation for users. Photo: OpenAI

Its core function is to have ChatGPT ready at any time. Hitting “Ask ChatGPT” on the upper right-hand area opens a sidebar that lets the platform summarise, explain or handle tasks in the window.

Atlas also has agent mode, based on the tool introduced by OpenAI in July that offers more support to users, such as doing the heavy lifting for wedding planning or online shopping.

In addition, Atlas will be able to remember previous activity, while also being able to suggest what to do next, which contributes to its personalisation for users. It can even dig up past searches. OpenAI also promises Atlas is secure.

Where is it available?

Atlas is available globally and has been launched exclusively for Apple's Mac computers. That is not surprising since Apple and OpenAI signed a high-profile partnership last year (much to the dismay of OpenAI backer-turned-nemesis Elon Musk).

However, only Macs powered by Apple's in-house M chips, running macOS 12 Monterey or later, are eligible to use Atlas. That list includes MacBook Pros from 2021 and its 13-inch version in 2020, MacBook Airs from 2022 plus the M1 version from 2020, iMacs from 2021, Mac minis from 2020, Mac Studios from 2022 and Mac Pros from 2023.

OpenAI said Atlas would be introduced using iOS on iPhones, Microsoft Windows and Google's Android "soon" (no word yet for iPads).

It is unclear if and when OpenAI will make Atlas available on other platforms, though it may not come as a surprise if its next iteration is made available for Apple's iPhones and iPads.

And, yes, Atlas is free of charge for ChatGPT users in the free, Plus, Pro and Go tiers. Atlas is also available in beta for business and, if enabled by their plan administrator, for enterprise and education users, OpenAI said.

OpenAI is seeking to redefine computing with AI, but it has a lot of catching up to do in the browser leaderboard.

Google's Chrome remains the world's most-used browser with a 72 per cent market share as of September – far above Apple's Safari in second place, data from StatCounter shows.

It will be interesting to see how browsers react, even if Chrome already has AI Overview, Microsoft's Edge has Copilot and Safari has Apple Intelligence.