What will OpenAI's third-party app integration mean for users?

OpenAI's latest move of directly connecting users with third-party apps on ChatGPT is part of the artificial intelligence company's efforts to offer an all-in-one experience on a single platform.

This would change the way users interact with the most popular generative AI platform.

What apps are involved?

The creator of ChatGPT on Monday said that users can now chat with an initial line-up of travel services sites Booking.com and Expedia, graphic design platform Canva, online courses provider Coursera, user interface design tool Figma, property marketplace Zillow and music streaming service Spotify.

More are to follow suit, OpenAI said.

How do you use it?

The service, announced at California-based OpenAI's annual developer conference, can be used by typing the app's name first on the query.

Or, if the query is relevant to any of those apps, ChatGPT will automatically bring up the app and the results from it.

Why is OpenAI doing this?

The move could be a boon for the apps, considering ChatGPT's reach: OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said at the event that ChatGPT's weekly users are now at more than 800 million – although it is unclear what other advantages or benefits these apps will gain from their inclusion.

OpenAI said: “The magic of this new generation of apps in ChatGPT is how they blend familiar interactive elements – like maps, playlists and presentations – with new ways of interacting through conversation.”

Shades of monopoly?

Mr Altman alluded to ChatGPT becoming a one-stop shop service, though this may also raise questions about monopolistic intentions. Remember, OpenAI has been open on work automation services, online shopping and even reported to be testing its own social media network.

This isn't new – think about Google, whose deals with innumerable companies and services caught the attention of authorities as it was thought to be blocking competition.

All these are on top of OpenAI and AMD – a rival of Nvidia, which pledged to invest up to $100 billion into OpenAI – signing a chip supply deal this week. That was in addition to OpenAI getting an option to buy up to a 10 per cent stake into AMD.

This is curious, because, in theory, that would prevent a monopoly in the AI world, as having deals with both Nvidia and AMD would level the playing field.

So, OpenAI's moves are clear signs that it is “far more concerned about meeting exploding AI demand than about supplier loyalty”, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank – especially with OpenAI also striking deals with South Korean chipmakers last week.

“Clearly, OpenAI believes the AI pie will be big enough to feed everyone. For AI and tech investors, that’s optimism-boosting news – a signal countering fears that AI revenue might fall short of the massive investments currently being made,” she added.

