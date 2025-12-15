'How can I report scam messages in the UAE?'

Question: I have been receiving loads of emails and WhatsApp messages that look very suspicious. I know most are scams but they can look very convincing. I read that people are being scammed all the time.

Is there anything that can be done to stop and report the scam messages? HK, Dubai

Answer: The number of scammers operating globally these days is indeed a major concern. Many are very sophisticated and can be hard to spot.

There are several steps that can be taken. Any fraudulent messages can be reported to the delivery system and addresses and telephone numbers can be blocked. Many email systems have a “report phishing” option and using that can lead to addresses being disabled.

It is always wise to check the actual email address something is being sent from. It may look as if it is from a known company but when you look at the address it can be a totally different name, a random Gmail or Hotmail address, or have a minor spelling error in a name, or a dot or dash where it shouldn’t be.

A recent sneaky scam is an email showing the name of a UAE government entity but using a SurveyMonkey link. They look very convincing and the scammers have duplicated a government website with a minor change in its web address. It is no wonder that people are falling for them.

Any scam message can also be reported to Dubai Police. They have a dedicated website where all e-crime can be reported. You don’t have to be a victim of a scam to report one. The more that scammers are reported, the more likely that they can be stopped

You go to https://ecrimehub.gov.ae/ and select “Report eCrime”. You log in with UAE Pass and register your complaint and concerns. You should be able to upload screenshots to assist with investigations.

If in Abu Dhabi, use the Aman service from Abu Dhabi Police. For the other emirates, the Ministry of Information has the eCrimes platform, an app that covers the whole of the country. The police want people to register and report complaints as doing so helps everyone.

Q: I have been living and working in Abu Dhabi for three years and will be starting a new job in Dubai in January. I will be commuting to start with but will be employed by a Dubai company. My current employer has been providing my family with medical insurance. That’s me, my wife and my son. The new employer is telling me that they will only provide medical insurance for me as the employee. Is that legal? I thought the employer had to provide insurance for all the family in the UAE? BR, Abu Dhabi

A: The law in respect of medical insurance varies by emirate. Abu Dhabi was the first emirate to make the provision of medical insurance mandatory. Employers are required to provide health insurance for their employees, their wife, and up to three children under 18 years old.

When Dubai introduced mandatory insurance a few years later, the requirement was for employers to provide this for their staff only. A company does not have to offer medical insurance to the family of an employer although many will do so as a benefit.

In Dubai, the responsibility for medical insurance lies with the sponsor. That means that if a person is not an employee, their sponsor, usually a spouse or parent, is responsible for providing cover that complies with Dubai Health Authority requirements.

It is mandatory that all Dubai residents, that is anyone on a Dubai residency visa of any type, has medical insurance in place. Failure to provide suitable insurance can led to substantial fines.

I suggest that BR speaks to the new employer to see if they can come to an agreement to insure his wife and son under the company scheme as a benefit of employment. Failing that he must take out private medical insurance to cover them both.

I would also point out that mandatory medical insurance for all employers came into effect right across the UAE at the start of 2025. All employers in the private sector, in all of the other five emirates, must also provide insurance for all employees and also all domestic workers.

For an employee with a visa and work permit issued before January 1, 2025, the requirement comes into effect upon renewal of their residency. All new employees who started from that date must be provided with suitable insurance from the outset.

The UAE government is very clear that these rules are to be taken seriously and companies or individuals who fail to comply will be fined. The fines range from Dh300 up to Dh150,000 for larger companies. Failure to comply a second time can lead to fines doubling and other consequences for businesses.

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com

The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

