Dubai Police issue warning about fake Global Village VIP deals

Scammers are promoting hoax tickets on social media in an effort to steal money and personal information

The National

September 18, 2025

Dubai Police have urged the public to be vigilant to avoid falling for fake Global Village offers posted on social media.

The force warned the scam, which promotes hoax VIP packages, resurfaces each year and is "designed to lure victims and steal their money and personal information".

"Dubai Police cautions the public about fraudulent links spreading online and across social media platforms, claiming to offer Global Village VIP packs for the new season at attractive prices," police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The scam aims to exploit the "high public demand for Global Village by creating fake websites that closely mimic official pages to deceive people", police added.

People interested in purchasing tickets for Global Village were advised to use official channels only. It was announced this week that Global Village would open for the new season on October 15.

Organisers are offering VIP packages prices from Dh1,800 ($490) for the Silver Pack, which provides entry tickets, parking benefits and attraction passes, to Dh7,550 for the Diamond Pack, which adds perks including 200 entry tickets and a parking space.

DubaiDubai PoliceGlobal Village