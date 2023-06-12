Dubai convicts 30 gang members and seven companies of money laundering and embezzlement

A Dubai court has convicted a 30-member gang and seven companies on charges of money laundering and embezzling Dh32 million ($8.7 million) in an online fraud targeting individuals and companies.

The gang members were sentenced to a combined total of 96 years of imprisonment and be deported after serving their sentence, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday.

The court also ordered them to jointly pay a fine of more than Dh32 million and imposed a fine of Dh700,000 on the seven companies involved in the case.

It may also confiscate funds or assets belonging to the defendants to cover the fine, the media office said.

The gang stole the money by sending 118,000 phishing emails to victims and falsely impersonating banks and financial institutions with whom the victims had business relationships, said Ismail Madani, senior advocate general and head of the public funds prosecution.

The phishing emails requested the victims to transfer payments to the gang's accounts.

Later, the gang withdrew the money or transferred it to other accounts, while other members purchased used cars to conceal the illegally obtained funds.

“The UAE authorities spare no effort in combating such criminal activity and are fully committed to fighting money laundering, online crimes and scams that can have a potentially detrimental impact on the national economy,” Mr Madani sad.

