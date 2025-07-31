What is holding women back from trading in the Gulf?

The trading climate in the Gulf is full of momentum, driven by strong economic growth, diversification beyond oil, and a wave of innovation across financial services.

With stock markets becoming more dynamic, it is an exciting time to be part of the industry. Yet, one area still lags behind: the number of women actively investing.

In a market full of opportunity, the question is not about whether the space is ready for women, but why more women are not stepping on to the trading floor.

This generation holds both the financial power and ambition to drive a more gender-diverse investment landscape, with UBS’s 2023 Women and Investing report highlighting that 62 per cent of women aim to become more active investors.

However, before that progress can happen, it is important to understand what is still standing in their way.

Confidence gap

Despite women holding over a third of the world’s total investable private wealth, one of the most significant challenges they continue to face is a perceived lack of financial literacy. While many women in the GCC are well-versed in managing personal finances, they often feel less equipped to navigate investment or business-related decisions, especially without a formal background in the field.

This gap in confidence is shaped by a mix of internal doubt and external influences like societal expectations and gender norms. Many women believe they need to have a business degree or extensive industry knowledge to get started, which leaves them hesitant to ask questions, seek guidance, or engage with financial advisers.

UBS also found that more than half of women in the Middle East and North Africa rate their understanding of investments as low, with only 7.5 per cent feeling they have a high level of expertise.

However, with more access to resources, mentorship and inclusive platforms, women increasingly have more opportunities to build confidence and take control of their financial future.

Representation matters

Limited visibility of successful female investors in the Gulf builds on many women’s apprehension of trading.

Changing this requires a conscious effort to spotlight more women as speakers, moderators and decision makers at industry events, creating spaces where female voices are heard and valued.

Small but meaningful changes, like venture capital companies offering lower buy-ins for women, also help make traditionally male-dominated spaces feel more accessible, giving more women the confidence to get involved.

Each generation holds the power to shift the narrative, and establishing financial literacy can begin at home. When mothers invest and take an active role in trading, they show their daughters that financial independence is a natural part of life.

In addition to these, deep-rooted cultural expectations and time constraints also limit women’s participation. Many women juggle full-time careers alongside caregiving roles, and the fast-paced nature of trading does not always align with these demands.

Lack of flexible platforms and time-efficient tools can also make the idea of investing feel overwhelming or unattainable.

Driving change

Expanding the visibility of women in investment is only one part of the equation; building strong, accessible networks is equally essential.

Networking plays a critical role in helping entrepreneurs source deals, share insights and make confident investment decisions, according to UBS’s 2021 Funding Gap report.

Across the Gulf region, organisations like Women in Business Arabia are paving the way with more than 40,000 members connecting through mentorship and shared experiences.

Similarly, initiatives like 2022 Female Angels are reshaping the early-stage investment landscape by creating welcoming, well-informed spaces for women to engage with start-ups across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Governments are also stepping up. Saudi Vision 2030 aims to create one million jobs for women, while the UAE continues to lead with policy reforms and representation at the highest levels, including nine female ministers and equal pay legislation.

Financial and investment inclusion is not just a gender issue; it is an economic imperative. Women represent untapped potential, not only as investors but also as drivers of innovation and long-term growth. As the GCC continues to diversify its economy, ensuring women are part of the investment story is more important than ever.

Kate Leaman is chief market analyst at AvaTrade

