The GCC’s affluent women are taking a strategic approach to wealth accumulation, engaging in diverse financial activities. Getty Images
The GCC’s affluent women are taking a strategic approach to wealth accumulation, engaging in diverse financial activities. Getty Images

Business

Money

How women in the Gulf are moving beyond inheritance to become wealth creators

They are increasing affluence through careers, entrepreneurship, investments and savvy wealth management

Nadège Lesueur-Pène

March 20, 2025