Why buying an electric vehicle is a smart financial decision

Electric vehicles once represented an idea in the distant future. Today, they are taking hold and making car buyers ponder the question: how do they measure up when considering the full cost of ownership?

To begin with, it’s important to look at the issue through more than just the lens of innovation or sustainability. At the heart of it, it’s really about value - how that value holds up over time, and what it ultimately means to individuals and families trying to make smarter, long-term choices.

Upfront vs long-term costs

The conventional way to compare vehicles always started with the price tag. Although that number still matters, it doesn’t tell the whole story. EVs may carry a higher upfront cost in some cases, especially in premium segments, but they often flip the script on running costs.

Electric vehicles are fundamentally simpler machines. They don’t require oil changes, have fewer moving parts, and brake wear is reduced through regenerative systems. Add to that lower fuel bills, fewer service visits and, over time, especially for high-mileage users, the math becomes harder to ignore.

That said, there are a few areas where conventional cars could still give their electric counterparts a run for their money. Refuelling, for one. Pull into any petrol station, spend five minutes filling up, and you're back on the road. Compare this to 30 to 60-minute charging sessions for EVs.

Environmental benefits too aren't clear-cut. That “zero emissions” claim rings hollow when electricity comes from coal plants, and manufacturing those battery packs creates significant environmental impact, critics may point out.

However, when analysed over their full lifetime and with cleaner grids in place, EVs are without doubt far cleaner than petrol and diesel vehicles.

Watch: UAE-built electric vehicles on show at Make it in the Emirates 2025

Things to consider when buying EVs

Charging strategy : Charging at home or at the office offers the lowest cost per kilometre. Relying solely on fast public chargers changes the economics.

: Charging at home or at the office offers the lowest cost per kilometre. Relying solely on fast public chargers changes the economics. Battery performance : Most brands offer eight-year battery warranties, but performance still depends on climate, driving patterns, and charging habits.

: Most brands offer eight-year battery warranties, but performance still depends on climate, driving patterns, and charging habits. After-sales ecosystem : Choosing an EV isn’t just about the car. It’s about the brand’s ability to support you with service, spare parts, and software over the long run.

: Choosing an EV isn’t just about the car. It’s about the brand’s ability to support you with service, spare parts, and software over the long run. Resale trajectory: Traditional cars have a predictable depreciation path. The EV resale market is still maturing, but momentum is building. Especially for models with strong brand backing and software stability.

EVs front-load more of the cost. Combustion vehicles often incur more over time. The difference lies in how you plan to use your car and how long you intend to own it.

The switch to EVs also marks a shift in expectations. Drivers are beginning to think in longer cycles. Ownership is less about short-term trade-ins and more about consistent performance, lower operating costs, and technology that evolves with use.

That doesn’t make EVs the right choice for everyone, but it does explain why more people are moving in that direction, and why the ownership model itself is being redefined.

From a customer perspective, we’re seeing more first-time EV owners making the switch. Not because of trends, but because they’ve taken the time to re-evaluate what ownership really means. The economics, the long-term value and the shift in cost dynamics are becoming clearer.

When drivers look beyond the sticker price and start factoring in charging, maintenance and long-term efficiency, not to mention doing their bit for the environment, the equation changes. What once felt like a leap now feels like a logical step.

Mohammad Maktari is chief executive of NIO MENA

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

Packages which the US Secret Service said contained possible explosive devices were sent to: Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Former US president Barack Obama

Philanthropist and businessman George Soros

Former CIA director John Brennan at CNN's New York bureau

Former Attorney General Eric Holder (delivered to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz)

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (two devices)

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 0 Manchester City 2 Bernardo Silva 54', Sane 66'

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%20and%203.6-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20235hp%20and%20310hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E258Nm%20and%20271Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh185%2C100%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

Fixtures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWednesday%2C%20April%203%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EArsenal%20v%20Luton%20Town%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Aston%20Villa%2C%2011.15pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EThursday%2C%20April%204%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ELiverpool%20v%20Sheffield%20United%2C%2010.30pm%20(UAE)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

HWJN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Yasir%20Alyasiri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Baraa%20Alem%2C%20Nour%20Alkhadra%2C%20Alanoud%20Saud%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Could%20We%20Be%20More %3Cp%3EArtist%3A%20Kokoroko%3Cbr%3ELabel%3A%20Brownswood%20Recordings%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim