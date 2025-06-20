Money & Me: ‘Raising Dh2 million in funding for my start-up is a milestone’

For Jennifer Cohan Solal, buying a home in Dubai and raising funds for her UAE-based retail start-up are major financial milestones.

The French citizen, 37, who lives on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah with her husband and two children, is chief executive and co-founder of Hushday, a premium flash sales platform.

The company offers limited-time flash sales from luxury and premium brands in a members-only space for the digital-first generation. In April, it raised more than Dh2 million ($550,000) in pre-seed funding.

Launched just this year, Hushday offers members access to sales across fashion, beauty, accessories, electronics, home and leisure products. The company is already considering plans to grow beyond the UAE and expand operations into Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

“We’re not here to patch a post-Covid inventory issue. We’re here to open a new, scalable path for growth for brands who want to reach a younger, price-sensitive, digital audience,” says Ms Solal, who has lived in Dubai for more than two years.

“We found our paradise here as entrepreneurs. There’s something very inspiring about the UAE’s pace, vision and ambition. It's the best choice we've ever made.”

Before moving to the Emirates, Ms Solal worked in fashion and e-commerce sectors for more than 12 years and studied marketing at a French business school.

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn from it?

I grew up in a fairly privileged environment. Both my parents were doctors, but nothing was handed to them. They arrived in France from Algeria with nothing, and built their lives through hard work and education. That influenced me the most, seeing first-hand how much it takes to succeed and how deeply independence and resilience are rooted in our family culture. So even though we never lacked anything, my parents always told me to be careful and thoughtful about money, and above all, to rely on myself. That mix of stability and drive has shaped every decision I've made.

How did you first earn?

My first job was with a start-up when I was 18. I launched a luxury concierge service company in Paris by procuration for a woman who had an amazing idea, but no time to execute it. So, I did everything from A to Z for her and gained more recognition and experience than money. I enjoyed the feeling of autonomy, the sense that if I wanted something, I had the power to go out and make it happen.

My first real job was with The Other Store, and my job was to create and manage e-commerce websites for brands. I was 20 years old and got paid €1,000 ($1,154) a month.

Jennifer Cohen Solal says her best investment is on her own education and self-development. Antonie Robertson / The National

Any early financial jolts?

The biggest financial setback was when I left the corporate world to launch my first start-up, L’Ultime, in Paris. I call it the first digital native vertical brand in pastry.

Although the brand gained strong visibility in France, the media attention was incredible and the revenue looked exciting, I quickly learnt the difference between revenue and profit and between brand hype and sustainable growth. So, it was humbling, but also an incredible experience. I met a lot of inspiring people and understood the deeper mechanics of running a business. It made me a stronger and responsible entrepreneur.

How do you grow your wealth?

I'm in reinvestment mode, so I pour most of my capital into building a long-term vision for Hushday. I have also invested in Dubai real estate. My husband and I purchased a villa on Palm Jumeirah two years ago. We also have property investments in France.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I'm more of a spender now, but spend consciously. I invest in my business, in quality experiences with my family and in our lifestyle. But I aspire to become more of a saver in the years to come because I want to build a legacy and create a financial foundation that brings freedom, not stress.

Have you been wise with money?

Yes, I've always been careful with money. I don't take reckless risks such as big spending sprees or flashy purchases, apart from the occasional luxuries I need during sales or beautiful family trips. I've never lived beyond my means.

I was raised to be intentional with money and that has stayed with me. Even now as I build my company, I make sure that every dirham I spend serves a purpose and receives a return on investment.

What has been your best investment?

My best investment was on my own education and self-development, in my children’s education and in Dubai. We love this city and feel aligned with its energy and ambition. We are committed to creating something meaningful here for our family and the ecosystem.

Any cherished purchases?

Yes, everything in our home is a cherished purchase. All items, from the furniture to the decorations, have been chosen with intention. I spent a lot of time and energy to build our home. I love the feeling when people walk in and say it doesn't feel like a house, but a home. Every morning, my husband and I almost cry when we wake up and see the sun and sea in front of us.

How do you feel about money?

Money is just a consequence, it's not a goal. It gives you freedom, but it doesn't define success. For me, what matters most is creating an impact, leaving a mark and building something lasting. Being the richest person in the cemetery never interested me. I want to do something that lives beyond me and make my children and family proud.

Any financial advice for your younger self?

Start saving earlier, not out of fear, but to gain freedom. Understand that money buys you time, leverage and peace of mind. Use it to invest in skills, ideas and people who elevate you. Never confuse visibility with value. Also understand that growth is quiet, but compounding is magic.

Any key financial milestones?

Raising our first round of funding for Hushday was huge, not just because of the capital but the confidence it signalled from people who believe in our vision.

Another milestone was buying our home in Dubai before we moved here from Paris. It was a statement of trust in ourselves, in our family and in the life we're choosing to build here.

What luxuries are important to you?

Spending quality time with family and friends, discovering new places and getting lost in different cultures. When we will eventually be free from work, my husband and I plan to do a world tour. So, it's not always about price, but about the richness of experience and emotions.

What are your financial goals?

Financial independence is non-negotiable. But right now, my main focus is on creating value and building Hushday into the future leader of premium private sales in the Gulf region. I want to create strong returns for investors and build a brand that resonates across borders.

Sunday's games All times UAE: Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, 4pm Manchester City v Arsenal, 6.15pm Everton v Watford, 8.30pm Chelsea v Manchester United, 8.30pm

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Results 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m; Winner: Major Cinnamon, Fernando Jara, Mujeeb Rahman 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Al Mureib, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Remorse, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Meshakel, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Desert Peace, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m; Winner: Sharamm, Ryan Curatlo, Satish Seemar

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

RESULTS 5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)

5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard

6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers

7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle

8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Pushkin Press

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

England's lowest Test innings - 45 v Australia in Sydney, January 28, 1887 - 46 v West Indies in Port of Spain, March 25, 1994 - 51 v West Indies in Kingston, February 4, 2009 - 52 v Australia at The Oval, August 14, 1948 - 53 v Australia at Lord's, July 16, 1888 - 58 v New Zealand in Auckland, March 22, 2018

UAE Team Emirates Valerio Conti (ITA)

Alessandro Covi (ITA)

Joe Dombrowski (USA)

Davide Formolo (ITA)

Fernando Gaviria (COL)

Sebastian Molano (COL)

Maximiliano Richeze (ARG)

Diego Ulissi (ITAS)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%20turbo%204-cyl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E298hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E452Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETowing%20capacity%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.4-tonne%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPayload%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4WD%20%E2%80%93%20776kg%3B%20Rear-wheel%20drive%20819kg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrice%3A%20Dh138%2C945%20(XLT)%20Dh193%2C095%20(Wildtrak)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDelivery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EMen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saif%20Al%20Zaabi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Zayed%20Al%20Ansaari%2C%20Saud%20Abdulaziz%20Rahmatalla%2C%20Adel%20Shanbih%2C%20Ahmed%20Khamis%20Al%20Blooshi%2C%20Abdalla%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Hammadi%2C%20Mohammed%20Khamis%20Khalaf%2C%20Mohammad%20Fahad%2C%20Abdulla%20Al%20Arimi.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozah%20Al%20Zeyoudi%2C%20Haifa%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Ayesha%20Al%20Mutaiwei.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

THE TWIN BIO Their favourite city: Dubai Their favourite food: Khaleeji Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk 06', Yarmolenko 27') Portugal 1 (Ronaldo 72' pen)

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5