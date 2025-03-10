Governments across the GCC are committed to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem through initiatives such as regulatory reforms, funding programmes and incubation centres. Antonie Robertson / The National
Governments across the GCC are committed to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem through initiatives such as regulatory reforms, funding programmes and incubation centres. Antonie Robertson / The NaShow more

Opinion

Comment

How to keep the region's startup ecosystem thriving

Mohammed Alardhi is the executive chairman of Investcorp and the chairman of Sohar International Bank

March 10, 2025