UAE Property: ‘Do I need a real estate agent when buying off-plan?’

Question: I’ve been considering buying an off-plan unit for some time but have been put off by some pushy real estate agents. Do I need an estate agent when buying off-plan? VK, Sharjah

Answer: The straight answer is no, you do not require the services of an estate agent when buying off-plan. However, I would urge you to consider all the factors listed below before doing so.

Going directly to a developer may seem like the best option when buying an off-plan unit, by thinking they may reduce the quoted price as there is no commission to be paid to a real estate broker. This is often not the case as many developers have their own sales teams and they still pay their teams commission, so it is very unlikely you will get a better deal than if you went through an agent.

Another point of note is that developers need brokers and they have built up years of business relationships nurturing these contacts. Often going through a reputable broker gets you a better deal or some sweeteners perhaps.

Getting hold of a preferred unit at the launch is also very challenging. Going through an agency can help you secure your unit of choice due to the sheer number of units a broker sells for the developer, therefore potential favours may be factored in.

The broker thrive on building relationships with their clients, so going through an agent to buy an off-plan unit will ensure your best interests are managed and exceeded, as any company would want your repeated business, too.

You can go directly to a developer to buy an off-plan unit but going through an estate agent to do so could get you a better deal and help to support your purchase in the long run.

Q: I have rented a property since last year and wish to renew my lease for another year when my contract ends in October.

However, the landlord hasn’t said anything directly to me about what he wants to do but is skirting around the edges of wanting to evict me citing “personal reasons”.

Are there specific notice periods that landlords must give tenants in Dubai before eviction for reasons other than non-payment of rent? PS, Dubai

A: The first thing to note is that a tenancy contract automatically renews under the same terms and conditions as before (unless otherwise agreed). If a landlord wishes to get a tenant out, he can do so for only four reasons.

One would be if he needs to sell the property. Another would be for reasons of moving in himself, or his next of kin of first-degree. The third reason would be for major refurbishment that would otherwise prevent a tenant from having quiet enjoyment of the property due to the work being carried out and lastly, for a reason of demolition.

For these last two reasons, the landlord would need written approval from the concerned authorities. For the reason of moving in, the landlord would not be able to re-let the property for a period of two years after eviction. You could get compensation if the landlord violates this last part.

For these four reasons, the landlord must inform you about eviction through notary public or registered mail and give you at least 12 months’ notice to vacate.

This is the only way you would be asked to leave. There are no other shortcuts for the landlord. Remember that these are not related to non-payment of rent. In this case, there are different notice periods that must be adhered to.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@novviproperties.com

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Know your camel milk:

Flavour: Similar to goat’s milk, although less pungent. Vaguely sweet with a subtle, salty aftertaste.

Texture: Smooth and creamy, with a slightly thinner consistency than cow’s milk.

Use it: In your morning coffee, to add flavour to homemade ice cream and milk-heavy desserts, smoothies, spiced camel-milk hot chocolate.

Goes well with: chocolate and caramel, saffron, cardamom and cloves. Also works well with honey and dates.

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Third-place play-off: New Zealand v Wales, Friday, 1pm Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Family: Parents and four sisters Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction Favourite holiday destination: Italy Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

RESULTS 6pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $40,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 6.35pm: Race of Future – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 2,410m

Winner: Global Storm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.10pm: UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Azure Coast, Antonio Fresu, Pavel Vashchenko 7.45pm: Business Bay Challenge – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Storm Damage, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 20.20pm: Curlin Stakes – Listed (TB) $100,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Appreciated, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill 8.55pm: Singspiel Stakes – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord Glitters, Daniel Tudhope, David O'Meara 9.30pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Meraas, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203S%20Money%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20London%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Zhiznevsky%2C%20Eugene%20Dugaev%20and%20Andrei%20Dikouchine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%245.6%20million%20raised%20in%20total%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sideup%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202019%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Waleed%20Rashed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%2C%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%2C%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Launch%20Africa%20VC%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20Riyadh%20Angels%2C%20Alex%20Angels%2C%20Al%20Tuwaijri%20Fund%20and%20Saudi%20angel%20investor%20Faisal%20Al%20Abdulsalam%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The past Palme d'Or winners 2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda 2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund 2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach 2015 Dheepan, Jacques Audiard 2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan 2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux 2012 Amour, Michael Haneke 2011 The Tree of Life, Terrence Malick 2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul 2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke 2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Oppenheimer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Nolan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Blunt%2C%20Robert%20Downey%20Jr%2C%20Florence%20Pugh%2C%20Matt%20Damon%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

IF YOU GO



The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.



The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now