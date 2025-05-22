Neighbours, whether it’s their noise, their lack of attention to landlord regulations or their personal behaviour, can be a cause for concern. Getty Images
Neighbours, whether it’s their noise, their lack of attention to landlord regulations or their personal behaviour, can be a cause for concern. Getty Images

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘My neighbour’s smoking habit is affecting my health’

Mario Volpi is head of brokerage at Novvi Properties and has worked in the property sector for 40 years in London and Dubai

May 24, 2025