Why gold continues to be a smart investment choice

In the dynamic and often unpredictable landscape of personal finance, people are constantly seeking ways to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/31/how-digital-wealth-platforms-are-changing-the-mena-investment-landscape/" target="_blank">safeguard their wealth</a> and ensure financial stability. While the investment world continues to evolve – bringing with it new options such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/08/crypto-liquidation-and-tariff-trouble-some-analysts-say-its-not-so-bad/" target="_blank">cryptocurrencies, digital assets</a> and tech stocks – one traditional asset remains a constant: gold. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/03/uae-gold-prices-invest/" target="_blank">Gold has stood the test of time</a> as a symbol of wealth, value and economic resilience. Across generations, geography and market conditions, gold has proven to be more than just a precious metal – it is a cornerstone of sound <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/02/investment-trends-to-consider-for-financial-success/" target="_blank">personal investment strategies</a>. Whether you are new to investing or an experienced wealth-builder, gold presents a compelling case for a place in your portfolio. One of the most attractive features of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/20/gold-price-fed-rates/" target="_blank">gold as a personal investment</a> is its high liquidity. Unlike real estate or some long-term investments that may take weeks or months to convert into cash, gold can be easily bought or sold anywhere in the world. From major financial institutions to local jewellers, there is a universal market for the metal. Whether in the form of bars, coins, exchange-traded funds or digital gold, it can be liquidated quickly, often without heavy transaction costs. This liquidity makes gold not only ideal for long-term wealth preservation but also valuable during short-term financial emergencies. Few assets can claim the longevity and historical relevance that gold can. Across centuries and civilisations – from the pharaohs of Egypt to modern-day investors – gold has maintained its intrinsic value. It does not rust, corrode or degrade with time, making it a permanent store of value. In contrast, some financial instruments may become outdated due to technology shifts or regulatory changes. Gold, however, has universal recognition and is often seen as a currency of last resort. Gold is also a powerful tool for goal-based investing. Whether you are saving for a child’s education, a dream wedding, or retirement, gold’s stable long-term performance makes it a strategic asset. In many cultures – especially across India, the Middle East and parts of Asia – gold plays a dual role. It holds emotional and cultural significance during milestones such as weddings, births and festivals, while also serving as a means for long-term financial planning. Compared to other asset classes like real estate or businesses, gold requires minimal upkeep. There are no tenants to manage, no maintenance bills and no legal complexities. It is also free from the bureaucratic hurdles often associated with other investments. This low-maintenance nature makes gold appealing to people who seek simplicity in their financial planning. Plus, gold is easy to store securely – either in a bank locker or a certified digital vault – and does not demand constant monitoring or intervention. Economic uncertainty is a recurring theme in global finance. Whether it is due to recessions, geopolitical conflicts or banking crises, periods of instability often lead investors to flock towards safe-haven assets. Gold shines brightest during these times. Investors who include gold in their personal portfolios often find that it provides financial security, particularly when markets are in flux. However, despite its many advantages, gold is not without its challenges – particularly when it comes to its rising cost. As demand for gold increases, especially during periods of economic uncertainty, its price tends to soar. This can create a barrier to entry for new investors or those with limited capital, making it more difficult to accumulate significant quantities over time. Additionally, the volatility in global gold prices – driven by factors like inflation, currency fluctuations and geopolitical events – means that timing purchases becomes critical. Strategic buying, regular investment through systematic plans or exploring digital gold options can help investors overcome these hurdles and gradually build their holdings without being overly impacted by price increases. However, irrespective of this, gold continues to prove why it remains one of the smartest choices for personal investment. It offers protection, liquidity, simplicity and long-term value – all the qualities that prudent investors seek. <i>Amreen Iqbal is founder of Piece of You</i>