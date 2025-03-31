How digital wealth platforms are changing the Middle East investment landscape

The rise of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/19/how-retail-investing-offers-path-to-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">digital wealth platforms</a> in the Middle East and North Africa region is altering how we think about managing money, giving young investors the chance to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/16/how-to-take-control-of-your-retirement-today/" target="_blank">take control of their financial futures</a> and traditional investors an opportunity to adapt to a more digital trading system. These platforms leverage artificial intelligence-driven personalisation to deliver <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/05/24/would-you-take-investment-advice-from-an-ai-chatbot/" target="_blank">tailor-made investment advice</a> and services, changing the traditional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/01/16/dubai-salary-financial-adviser/" target="_blank">roles of financial advisers</a> and offering better access to global markets. In the past, if you wished to engage in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/03/20/how-women-in-the-gulf-are-moving-beyond-inheritance-to-become-wealth-creators/" target="_blank">investing and wealth management</a>, you had to be either affluent or an institution. However, digital platforms have quickly bridged the gap between professional and retail investors. With easy-to-use interfaces and lower barriers to entry, these platforms are now inviting a younger, tech-savvy audience to engage in financial markets. Millennials and Gen Z are particularly drawn to these services, appreciating the transparency, convenience and affordability they offer. In the Middle East, 46 per cent of wealth management clients value simple, intuitive digital processes for their investment activities, and 25 per cent currently receive financial advice through mobile apps, according to Statista. Digital wealth platforms have taken centre stage in this continuing revolution and are dedicated to helping users achieve financial freedom. The platforms provide access to global markets, ensuring that investors can diversify their portfolios beyond local opportunities. The democratisation of wealth management levels the playing field and contributes to a more inclusive financial ecosystem across the Mena region. One of the most compelling features of digital wealth platforms is their ability to fully exploit the power of AI. These systems analyse extensive market data and individual user behaviour to offer personalised investment recommendations. AI-driven insights help investors understand market trends and risk profiles, enabling them to make more informed decisions. This level of personalisation was once available only to those who could afford bespoke financial advisory services. The intelligent algorithms used by these platforms are continuously learning and adapting. They provide users with real-time market analysis, helping investors steer through volatile markets. Technology simplifies the investment process and acts as a digital mentor, guiding novice traders on their journey to financial literacy and independence. Despite the transformative benefits, digital wealth platforms in Mena face big challenges, particularly in trust and regulation. The shift from traditional financial advisory to digital-first solutions has raised concerns among some investors regarding data security, privacy and the reliability of AI-driven advice. Establishing and maintaining trust is critical for these platforms, especially as they handle sensitive financial information. Regulatory bodies in the Mena region are also grappling with the rapid pace of digital transformation. While regulators aim to protect investors, they must ensure they do not stifle innovation-driving digital wealth management. Clear and adaptive regulatory frameworks are essential to create an environment where digital platforms can thrive, while safeguarding the interests of retail investors. As regulatory clarity improves, trust in digital wealth solutions are likely to grow, further increasing regional adoption. The rise of digital wealth platforms doesn’t mean traditional financial advisers are disappearing. Instead, it’s a chance for their roles to shift. Advisers can now blend their expertise with digital tools, creating a mix that takes advantage of both human insight and machine efficiency. This way, they can focus on providing personalised service, tackling complex financial planning and building strong relationships with their clients. Meanwhile, smart algorithms can take care of routine tasks and analyse data. Retail investors get the best of both worlds: cutting-edge technology and human expertise. This balanced approach makes investment management more efficient while also being tailored to individual needs. By making investments easier to access and more personalised, digital wealth platforms are enabling a wider range of people to get involved in finance. As they continue to innovate and expand their features, everyday investors will have more opportunities to build diverse portfolios, learn about finance and work towards financial freedom. Looking ahead, I believe the future of wealth management will be a mix of technology and the human touch. As digital platforms grow and regulations catch up, we’ll likely see wealth become more accessible. Both seasoned traders and newcomers trying to enter the market will benefit greatly from this change. <i>Nicholas Wright is head of institutional sales at Saxo Bank</i>