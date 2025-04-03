A shopper at the Gold Souq in Dubai. Bullion prices have risen about 20 per cent so far this year. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE gold retailers cut making charges and offer payment plans as bullion prices soar

Record prices draw mixed reaction, with some customers deferring purchases and others increasing investments

Deepthi Nair
April 03, 2025