Shoppers look to buy gold at the Gold Souq in Dubai. Spot gold has hit record highs and gained nearly 21 per cent so far this year. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Gold prices may hit $3,500 on safe haven demand, analysts say

Bullion has gained nearly 21% so far this year driven by a weaker dollar, recession concerns, central bank demand and increased flows into gold-backed ETFs

Deepthi Nair
April 12, 2025