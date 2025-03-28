Gold is up about 16 per cent this year, supported by central bank buying and investor demand for haven assets. Reuters
Gold is up about 16 per cent this year, supported by central bank buying and investor demand for haven assets. Reuters

Business

Money

Gold hits record high as Asian stocks slump amid growing trade war fears

Investors seek safe haven assets before more Trump tariffs come into effect on April 2

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

March 28, 2025