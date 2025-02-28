Heart over charts: Investment decisions are not all about monetary returns

As February draws to an end, with its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/02/14/love-and-change-is-all-around-as-saudis-mark-valentines-day/" target="_blank">romantic reminders of love</a> and what matters most in life, it seems fitting to reflect on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/12/19/how-can-you-achieve-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">how we approach our finances</a> – not just with our heads, but with our hearts as well. The mechanics of investing hardly inspire joy. It’s a world of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/ultimately-no-one-is-winning-the-active-fund-management-game-1.720680" target="_blank">fund selections</a>, regular contributions and performance monitoring – all wrapped in numbers and charts. Investment charts don't really put a spring in your step. However, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/03/20/why-warren-buffett-invests-like-a-girl-and-you-should-too/" target="_blank">result of investing</a> is where the magic happens – with real-world consequences. Consider <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/08/23/money-me-my-parents-taught-me-that-wealth-is-only-a-means-to-an-end/" target="_blank">what wealth means</a> in real terms. It’s not about watching numbers climb on a screen; it’s about creating possibilities. Perhaps it’s that family holiday to Madrid you've been dreaming about, or the new holiday home that will enable countless memories with your grandchildren. Maybe it's finally enrolling in that sailing course you've fancied for years or making a meaningful contribution to a local charity close to your heart. The true power of investing lies in its ability to touch the areas of life we cherish most – our relationships, experiences and the causes we're passionate about. While monitoring charts and tracking performance metrics are necessary elements, they're merely stepping stones towards these more meaningful outcomes. After all, there’s little point in creating money and then not putting it to use. This perspective can fundamentally alter our approach to financial decision-making. Rather than viewing every choice through the cold lens of mathematics, we can incorporate both head and heart into our deliberations. This balanced approach has a few distinct advantages: firstly, it forces us to slow down and take stock, which helps us make better decisions. Secondly, it gets us to ask better questions. This opens our eyes and widens our horizons, which leads us to consider options we may have missed if we only focused on the charts. Financial decisions rarely have clear-cut answers. Most situations present multiple viable paths, each with its own set of trade-offs. Almost nothing when it comes to money is black and white. When can I stop work? Should I set up my own business? Can I help my daughter with a house deposit? I’d love to take my family to South America. When do we downsize our home? How much should I invest each month? While these questions have traditionally been approached from the “charts” angle, each carries significant emotional weight that plays a crucial role in decision-making. So, the “heart” implications also need to be considered. When thinking about retirement timing, for example, the decision extends beyond pension calculations to lifestyle aspirations and family considerations. Equally, the question of helping children with property deposits isn't just about affordability – it's about family dynamics and personal values. While anyone can do this for themselves, we have found that couples, especially, gain enormous value from having an independent third party guiding them through the exercise of considering both the technical (charts) and emotional (hearts) aspects of making important financial decisions. This external perspective often helps balance competing priorities and ensures both partners' voices are heard. It can also help to prevent emotional decisions that might feel right in the moment but could compromise long-term financial security. Money, by its very nature, is emotional. Whether we're earning it, saving it or spending it, our feelings play a crucial role. That's why we urge you to look beyond the spreadsheets when making financial decisions. Consider the aspects that won't show up in charts but resonate deeply with your personal values and aspirations. Think about the joy of helping a child on to the property ladder, the satisfaction of supporting a cause you believe in, or the peace of mind that comes from knowing you're financially prepared for whatever life brings. In our experience, this approach typically leads to more satisfying outcomes and fewer regrets. Not every financial decision needs to be optimised for maximum monetary return – sometimes, the best choice is the one that brings the most joy or meaning to your life. So remember, while the investment process might be dull, its purpose never is. It's hearts over charts, in our view – because while money is important, it's the real-life outcomes that should inspire us. As the romance of February fades, let that be our reminder: the greatest investment decisions often come from balancing both the head and the heart, creating a future that's not just financially secure, but truly fulfilling.