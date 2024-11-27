UAE jobs: Employees unlikely to receive a salary increase next year, study finds

The UAE is not expected to see an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/04/influx-of-foreign-talent-in-the-uae-pushes-down-starting-salaries/" target="_blank">increase in salaries </a>next year as the Emirates experiences <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/08/dh2bn-housing-plan-for-emiratis-to-support-uaes-rapid-growth/" target="_blank">significant population growth</a>, according to a new report by recruitment consultancy Cooper Fitch. Despite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/23/uae-policies-prop-up-economy-to-withstand-rising-geopolitical-headwinds-say-analysts/" target="_blank">a thriving economy </a>and high levels of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/05/uae-launches-strategy-to-boost-fdi-to-dh22-trillion-by-2031/" target="_blank">foreign direct investment</a>, salary stability is anticipated in the Emirates, the consultancy said in its <i>2025 UAE Salary Guide</i>, which polled business leaders in more than 1,000 organisations in the Gulf. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/03/08/gcc-salaries-2023-wages-to-rise-5-amid-buoyant-hiring-market/" target="_blank">Salaries are projected to remain stable</a> next year, with continued investment in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/30/uae-private-sector-must-develop-local-talent-to-support-emiratisation-drive/" target="_blank">attracting and developing top talent</a>, the report said. Regional security issues will play a vital role in the country’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/24/dubais-aviation-sector-to-account-for-32-of-gdp-and-one-in-four-jobs-by-2030/" target="_blank">ability to generate jobs </a>and attract talent over the coming year, it added. The UAE led the Gulf in terms of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/11/29/ai-led-digital-transformation-set-to-accelerate-creation-of-new-jobs/" target="_blank">job creation </a>in the third quarter of this year with an 8 per cent increase in new jobs and significant growth in sectors such as real estate and technology, according to the recruiter. “Despite global economic shifts, the UAE continues to show remarkable job creation and economic growth,” said Trefor Murphy, founder and chief executive of Cooper Fitch. “The past 12 months have been immensely positive for the UAE in terms of job creation … Key sectors such as real estate, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/26/ras-al-khaimah-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-ranked-among-top-10-cities-for-expats/" target="_blank">banking and finance</a>, and technology are continuing to attract talent from around the world.” The UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/07/10/new-jobs-growth-in-gcc-set-to-rise-by-up-to-5-this-year/">jobs market </a>has recovered well from the Covid-19 pandemic thanks largely to fiscal and social measures taken by the government to attract skilled workers with new visas and incentives for companies to set up or expand their operations. It has also introduced an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/11/03/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-uaes-new-unemployment-insurance-scheme/">unemployment insurance programme</a>, which came into effect last year. A February report by global HR platform Deel found that the UAE is the world's most popular country for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/02/02/uae-ranked-most-popular-country-for-global-workers/" target="_blank">international talent seeking employment visas</a>. However, the starting salaries for professional services roles in the UAE have decreased by an average of 0.7 per cent this year as an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/10/03/uae-new-visa-rules-influx-of-jobseekers-and-more-freelance-roles-predicted/" target="_blank">influx of talent </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/looking-for-a-job-in-uae-top-recruiters-share-their-tips-on-beating-the-competition-1.1034234" target="_blank">more competition </a>has created a surplus, recruitment consultancy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/04/influx-of-foreign-talent-in-the-uae-pushes-down-starting-salaries/" target="_blank">Robert Half said in a report </a>this month. The UAE recorded a 42 per cent increase in the number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/24/can-you-buy-or-rent-property-in-the-uae-without-an-estate-agent/" target="_blank">property professionals </a>in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, and the volume of jobs posted in the sector increased by 94 per cent in the same period, the Cooper Fitch report said, citing data from professional network LinkedIn. “The nation’s real estate sector continues to drive significant demand for talent, with markets like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/17/ras-al-khaimah-property-prices-casino/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah </a>drawing property professionals from across the globe,” it added. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/young-emiratis-look-to-the-private-sector-for-jobs-that-help-them-grow/" target="_blank">The technology industry </a>also remains a catalyst for job creation in the Emirates. Recruitment related to artificial intelligence may not have reached the heights that some predicted, but 43 per cent of UAE-based respondents to a recent SAP YouGov survey identified a lack of talent in this field as a key challenge, the guide said. Cooper Fitch said that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/06/30/etihad-airways-well-staffed-for-summer-travel-peak-despite-global-labour-crunch/" target="_blank">airline-related recruitment </a>has also risen in the country. Dubai-based Emirates airline’s workforce grew by 10 per cent to 112,406, its largest size ever, according to the carrier’s 2023-24 annual report. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways hired more than 2,300 new employees last year. “The Emirates has also been a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/banking/2024/11/20/us-private-equity-company-andalusian-to-open-first-global-office-in-uae-in-early-2025/" target="_blank">magnet for hedge funds </a>over the past 12 months, attracting names such as Brevan Howard, Millennium and TCI Fund Management, with several other high-profile investment firms currently awaiting approval,” the consultancy said. The report found that the mining, metals and natural resources, consulting and professional services, and hospitality, travel and tourism sectors represent the most significant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/11/20/uae-freelance-licence-work/" target="_blank">talent gaps </a>in the UAE at present. Other industries facing a talent shortage include government and public sector, information technology and telecoms, logistics, transportation and supply chain, aviation, defence and aerospace, banking, financial services and insurance, real estate, construction and architecture, and marketing, advertising and public relations, according to Cooper Fitch. Over the past 12 months, 41 per cent of UAE employers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/11/08/uae-jobs-salaries-2024/" target="_blank">raised salaries for new hires</a>, with 7 per cent increasing wages by more than 10 per cent, the data found. However, 29 per cent of organisations polled <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2024/04/25/kpmg-withdraws-job-offers-to-foreign-graduates-after-visa-salary-rules-change/" target="_blank">reduced salaries offered to new recruits </a>this year. About half of companies polled (or 44 per cent) intend to increase salaries for new hires next year. More than a quarter of organisations have no plans to adjust salaries in 2025, the survey found. Large bonus payouts coupled with population growth could serve to soften pay offers next year, the recruiter said. Fifty-four per cent of organisations expect to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/09/21/emiratisation-drive-boosts-private-sector-workforce-by-53000-in-two-years/" target="_blank">grow their workforce</a> over the next 12 months. Conversely, 31 per cent of those polled anticipate a reduction in headcount in the next year. “It is interesting to note that the proportion of organisations anticipating expansion, contraction and stability in their workforces over the coming year is almost identical among respondents from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, suggesting parity between both markets,” the report said. About 66 per cent of employers said there is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/swedish-embassy-in-drive-to-help-companies-recruit-best-emirati-talent/" target="_blank">available talent in the UAE </a>to meet their hiring needs for next year. Last year, 73 per cent of companies polled were confident that the pool of prospective candidates in the Emirates was sufficient to meet their recruitment requirements for the following 12 months, the report found.