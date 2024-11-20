Executive chairman of Andalusian Credit Partners Roger Ferguson and managing partner and CIO of Andalusian Credit Partners at the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Photo: Andalusian Credit Partners
US private equity company Andalusian to open first global office in UAE in early 2025

It is among a raft of companies looking to capitalise on regional liquidity and investment in emerging asset classes such as private credit

Salim A. Essaid
November 20, 2024

