Sunil Kavuri, a representative of the largest FTX creditor group, says many customers would like to be paid in crypto rather than cash. Photo: Sunil Kavuri
Justice has not been served, FTX customers say after bankruptcy plan confirmation

Court approval of restructuring sets a dangerous precedent for future bad actors, users say

Deepthi Nair
October 12, 2024