FTX to file for US bankruptcy protection

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has commenced bankruptcy proceedings in the US, and chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned from his position, it said on Friday.

"FTX Trading, West Realm Shires Services, Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware in order to begin an orderly process to review and monetise assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders," FTX said in a statement posted on its Twitter page.

John J Ray III has been appointed chief executive of the FTX Group, it said.

