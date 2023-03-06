UAE jobs: Where are the best places to work in 2023?

International fast-food chain McDonald's has been named as the UAE’s best workplace in the large category, as companies introduce creative ways to connect with employees and continue to offer well-being initiatives for a healthy work-life balance, according to a survey by management consultancy Great Place to Work.

Air-conditioning company Leminar Group was voted the UAE’s second-best place to work in the large category, followed by family conglomerate Al Dabbagh Group, fashion retailer Centrepoint and luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, the consultancy said on Monday.

“Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, we are proud to witness even more continuous advocation for work-life balance among leaders in the UAE and we are here to celebrate them,” said Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait at Great Place to Work Middle East.

The consultancy defined large companies as those with more than 500 employees.

The UAE jobs market has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, boosted by the government’s fiscal and monetary measures.

Flexible working — a legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic — remains a top priority for employees in 2023, with the most popular arrangement for workers being three days in the office and two days at home, recruitment specialist Michael Page said in its 2023 salary report.

“Learning to embrace a hybrid work model proves to be key in attracting and safeguarding employees,” Michael Page said.

In today’s knowledge economy, employees and jobseekers are also focused on acquiring new skills to succeed in their careers, with training, career development and private health care among the most wanted employment benefits, it said.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based furniture chain The One has been named the best UAE company to work for in the small to medium category, the Great Place to Work survey found.

Financial services provider Century Financial, Pizza Express, Shift Electronics and Accuracy round off the top five in this category.

“The organisations that made it to the list have proven that employee well-being does not need to be compromised in order to achieve growth,” the survey said.

“In fact, both go hand-in-hand. Maintaining employee well-being in a post-pandemic era is not plain sailing; hence, these organisations exerted tremendous efforts.”

In the government category, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was ranked first as the best place to work.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority followed in second place and the Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority was ranked the third-best place to work.

The Sharjah government’s eGov department was ranked fourth, followed by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority in fifth place.

“Leaders this year got even more creative in the ways with which they connect with their employees, thus continuously building up on a solid foundation of trust,” the survey said.

“With perpetual communication across all-levels of the organisation, employees felt resonated with and cared for.”

