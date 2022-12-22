Where were the best places to work in the GCC public sector in 2022?

Dubai’s district cooling provider Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been named as the best workplace in the public sector in the GCC for 2022 as companies in the region continue to focus on employee well-being, work-life balance and learning opportunities in the post-coronavirus era, a survey by management consultancy Great Place to Work shows.

Dubai Police Academy, Ajman Police, the Saudi Bar Association and the Centre of Legal Studies and Research in Saudi Arabia round off the top five, the survey, which was released on Thursday, found.

Other companies in the list include the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Saudi Council of Engineers, Takamol Holding, Quality of Life Programme Centre, and the Communications and Information Technology Commission, all based in Saudi Arabia, the consultancy said.

“We are proud to witness even more continuous growth in employee culture awareness among leaders in the UAE and the Middle East in general,” said Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait at Great Place to Work Middle East.

The survey included government agencies that provide services in industries such as logistics, technology, finance, media, hospitality, health care and manufacturing.

Companies in the Middle East that fall within these industries and employ 10 or more workers are eligible to participate in the survey.

They are assessed based on employee feedback and an audit of management and HR practices.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, employees and jobseekers have increasingly been asking to work from home at least two days a week, in addition to requesting flexible hours and training opportunities, recruitment company Robert Half said in its 2022 salary guide.

A June survey by global consultancy PwC found that professionals in the Middle East were prioritising opportunities to improve their skills, as well as seeking transparency, flexibility and improved well-being in the workplace.

More than half of employees in the Mena region have considered leaving their current jobs to find a better work-life balance at some point during the past 12 months, an October survey by jobs portal Bayt.com found.

Dubai furniture chain The One was named the Middle East’s best workplacein the medium category in 2022, according to a separate August survey by Great Place to Work.

Dubai Police Academy, financial services provider Century Financial, international fast-food chain Pizza Express and UAE property company Metropolitan Group rounded off the top five best workplaces in the medium category.

Meanwhile, Riyadh International Catering Corporation (McDonald’s), which holds the fast-food chain’s franchise in parts of Saudi Arabia, was ranked as the best workplace in the large category, according to the August survey.

Other top workplaces in the GCC public sector include Sharjah’s Department of eGovernment, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund, Dubai Customs, Saudi Contractors Authority and Capital Market Authority in the kingdom, the latest survey found.

Public sector companies in the GCC that participated in the survey were polled on how trustworthy and caring an organisation is for their employees.

The survey included government agencies that upheld high standards by implementing effective policies that prioritised employee well-being, the consultancy said.

“We are very happy to see a growing awareness in Saudi Arabia in providing great workplace environments for all employees,” said Tanzeel Rehman, managing director for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Great Place to Work Middle East.

“Our goal is to evolve the work culture in the kingdom by empowering employees and accelerating performance for them to be able to reach their full potential.”

The organisations were asked about their values, leadership methods, innovation processes and how they maximise employees’ potential.

Top 15 workplaces in the GCC public sector in 2022